Erie Canalway announces winners of 2026 photo contest; Lockport and Buffalo images among top picks

The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor announced the winners of its 21st annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest on Oct. 1, 2026. Judges selected first-, second- and third-place images in four categories from 302 entries and named 12 honorable mentions. Winning photographs will be featured in the 2027 Erie Canalway calendar.

Three images from Western New York placed among the top winners: Douglas Worboys took first place in the “Past Meets Present” category for a Lockport image titled “History in the Old Locks,” Rudy Edlund placed in the contest for a Lockport view titled “Sunrise Over Lock 34,” and Robert Klick won second place in “The Canal at Work” for a photograph of the Edward M. Cotter in Buffalo.

“We thank everyone who participated in the photo contest and congratulate the winners for sharing these exceptional images,” said Bob Radliff, executive director of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor. “We hope they inspire people to appreciate this national treasure and to support the preservation of our remarkable canal heritage.”

New York State Canal Corporation Director Ben Walsh noted that this year’s images capture both the natural beauty and working life of the Canalway Corridor, and he congratulated contest participants.

Selected category winners

A Vibrant Connector

1st: “America Turns 250, Spencerport” — Claire Talbot, Hilton, NY

2nd: “Sunrise Over Lock 34, Lockport” — Rudy Edlund, Sanborn, NY

3rd: “Tug and Barge at Schoen Place, Pittsford” — Alan Swire, Pittsford, NY

Past Meets Present

1st: “History in the Old Locks, Lockport” — Douglas Worboys, Rochester, NY

2nd: “Ripples of Change, Seneca Falls” — Claire Talbot, Hilton, NY

3rd: “Eagle Crosses Guard Gate 2, Cohoes” — Zachary Baum, Rexford, NY

The Canal at Work

1st: “Tug at Sunset, Albany” — Andrew Bellinger, Waterford, NY

2nd: “Edward M. Cotter, Buffalo” — Robert Klick, Williamsville, NY

3rd: “Thomas X. Grasso, Waterford” — Joseph Bode, Troy, NY

Scenic Beauty

1st: “Winter Stillness, Greece” — Dan Judd, Rochester, NY

2nd: “Serenity on the Erie Canal, Chittenango” — Jake Luttinger, Rensselaer, NY

3rd: “Water Lilies, Northumberland” — Susan Meyer, Schuylerville, NY

The release says winning images can be viewed online and that the 2027 Erie Canalway calendar will be available beginning Dec. 1, 2026. Funding support for the calendar comes from the National Park Service and the New York State Canal Corporation.

Photos supplied with the announcement include the first-place Lockport image by Douglas Worboys, a second-place Lockport image by Rudy Edlund, and the Edward M. Cotter photo by Robert Klick.