Gillibrand says Senate Republicans blocked her bill to repeal and refund Trump-era tariffs

Washington, D.C., Sept. 29, 2026 — U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said Senate Republicans blocked her bill on Sept. 29 that would have repealed tariffs imposed under Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 and required refunds for duties paid under that authority.

Gillibrand’s legislation, the Banning Antiquated Duties and Delivering Equitable American Levies (BAD DEAL) Act, targeted a set of tariffs the senator says has raised everyday costs for New Yorkers. The bill would have repealed tariffs applied under Section 338 and provided refunds for duties paid, including a 50% tariff on certain Canadian goods and an import ban on some Canadian alcoholic beverages and dairy products that took effect the same day.

“When Americans go to the grocery store, the gas station, or their local small business, they are paying more because of Trump’s tariffs,” Gillibrand said in a statement released by her office. She called the bill a way to “genuinely lower everyday costs and put more money back in Americans’ pockets.”

The release cites a Joint Economic Committee estimate that New York families have spent more than $5,500 extra because of the administration’s tariff policies. It also notes that court challenges and public opinion have been critical of the tariffs.

Gillibrand has repeatedly introduced or backed related proposals this year aimed at exempting small businesses from certain tariffs and refunding duties paid by consumers and businesses. Her office framed the blocked measure as part of that ongoing effort.

This item is based on a Sept. 29, 2026 press release from Senator Gillibrand’s office.