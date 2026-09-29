Food Policy Council names 2026 Food Systems Excellence Award winners

The Food Policy Council (FPC) of Buffalo and Erie County has announced the five winners of its 2026 Food Systems Excellence Awards, recognizing local programs, organizations and leaders with notable contributions to the county’s food system.

2026 award winners

The FPC highlighted projects across categories including community education, food access, innovation and leadership. The 2026 winners are:

East Aurora High School Sustainable Agriculture Program — recognized for community impact, education and engagement by providing hands-on student learning about sustainable agriculture and local food production.

— recognized for community impact, education and engagement by providing hands-on student learning about sustainable agriculture and local food production. East Side Stewards — cited for advancing food access and equity on Buffalo’s East Side and strengthening community connections to healthy, locally available food.

— cited for advancing food access and equity on Buffalo’s East Side and strengthening community connections to healthy, locally available food. Providence Farm Collective — recognized for food system innovation, including support for immigrant and refugee farmers and community-based agricultural programs.

— recognized for food system innovation, including support for immigrant and refugee farmers and community-based agricultural programs. Dwight Lowe and Home Beneath Our Feet — honored for food system leadership in empowering youth and families to address food insecurity and build community-based solutions.

— honored for food system leadership in empowering youth and families to address food insecurity and build community-based solutions. Rooted in Love — recipient of the FPC Chair’s Choice Award for a project that notably aligned with the council’s mission of advancing equity, sustainability and resilience in the local food system.

Honorable mentions

Farm 2 Table Field Trip Program (Community Impact, Education and Engagement)

Hope & Joy Food Pantry (Food Access and Equity)

FreshFix Food Hub (Food System Innovation)

Laura Watson at the Springville-Griffith Institute (Food System Leadership)

Deputy County Executive Lisa Chimera said the winners “represent creativity and a sense of community that are making our region’s food sector more equitable and resilient,” and FPC Chair Sarah Gatti noted the awards are an opportunity to celebrate the people and organizations “doing the hard work of building a stronger local food system.”

The Food Policy Council is a sub-commission of the Erie County Board of Health and says its mission is to advocate for an equitable and sustainable food system for the people of Buffalo and Erie County.

Full release: https://www3.erie.gov/health/press/food-policy-council-buffalo-and-erie-county-announces-2026-food-systems-excellence-award