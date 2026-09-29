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Asbury Hall fall lineup: Don Was, Too Many Zooz and a Grateful Dead Disco Halloween

By
Staff
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Asbury Hall at the Asbury Arts Center in downtown Buffalo has published a fall concert calendar that includes a mix of headline shows and family-friendly events.

Headliners and highlights

Don Was & The Pan-Detroit Ensemble — Sunday, Oct. 11. The band will perform songs from their debut album and the Grateful Dead’s full Blues For Allah album. Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.

Junior Jerry Jam presents Grateful Dead Disco Halloween with Pocketship — Saturday, Oct. 31. A daytime, family-friendly Halloween party with live music, vendors and activities; the event also partners with Rock the Pink and the American Cancer Society.

Too Many Zooz — Friday, Nov. 13. The brass-house trio brings its high-energy instrumental blend of jazz, EDM and punk to Asbury Hall. Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.

More upcoming dates (selected)

  • Sep 29 — Pat Metheny Side-Eye III+ (Asbury Hall)
  • Sep 30 — Bach & Brews: Autumn (The 9th Ward)
  • Oct 2 — Chris Collins (The 9th Ward)
  • Oct 16 — Pavlo and Band (Asbury Hall)
  • Oct 28 — Maddie Zahm: Everything All The Time Tour w/ Semler (Asbury Hall)
  • Nov 4 — Kurt Vile & The Violators with Twisted Teens (Asbury Hall)
  • Nov 18 — Dar Williams (Asbury Hall)

Tickets for Asbury Hall and The 9th Ward shows are being sold through the venue’s ticketing pages (Tixr) and the Asbury/Babeville events listings. Check the venue’s events page for full schedule details and ticket availability.

Source: Asbury Hall / Asbury Arts Center event email and public calendar.

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