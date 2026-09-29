Tucker Carlson has broken with President Trump — and he has plenty to say about how we got here.
In a wide-ranging conversation with NPR’s Steve Inskeep, Carlson revisits his years as a cable-TV partisan, talks about a possible third party and explains why he believes both major parties have failed Americans. They also get into faith, money, political power, how Carlson sees Israel’s influence in Washington, the war with Iran — and his regrets about what he spent decades arguing about.
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Tucker Carlson has a new enemy: the politics he helped build | Newsmakers
Tucker Carlson has broken with President Trump — and he has plenty to say about how we got here.