“Looking Good, But We’ll See.” Mattias Samuelsson On His Return To The Lineup | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson spoke with the media on September 30, 2026 after practice. He spoke about his quick recovery and the mental side of an injury. He also discussed the addition of Olen Zellweger and Louis Crevier to the defense.
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