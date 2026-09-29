“I’m Actually A Fake Sabres Person” | Josh Doan Mic’d Up At Tops Friendly Markets | Buffalo Sabres

Watch as Josh Doan, Zach Benson, Owen Power and Jason Zucker go to Tops Friendly Markets during Community Day! We're proud to welcome back Tops as the Official and Exclusive Grocer of the Buffalo Sabres! Our partnership will continue to build on the experiences that we've created together for Sabres fans in the WNY community.

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