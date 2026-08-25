Individuals and organizations across Western New York are being invited to nominate local mental health leaders for recognition at the 2nd Annual SMART Youth Mental Health Summit.

The summit is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, at the Buffalo Convention Center. The full-day event will bring together educators, mental health professionals, community partners and advocates to share strategies for strengthening youth mental health supports. ([communityschools.e1b.org](https://communityschools.e1b.org/events/mental-health-summit?utm_source=openai))

The Mental Health Impact Awards will recognize people and organizations that have demonstrated exceptional dedication and made a significant positive impact on mental health in the region. One recipient will be selected in each of six categories.

Six award categories

The P-12 Professional Impact and Leadership Award is for a teacher, counselor, administrator or other school-based professional who has made a meaningful difference in student mental health, school programming or family engagement related to mental well-being.

The Higher Education Professional Impact and Leadership Award recognizes a college or university faculty member, staff member or administrator whose work has strengthened student mental health, campus initiatives or partnerships with the broader community.

The Leadership and Professional Impact Award is intended for an individual or team working within a public or private agency. Eligible nominees may include professionals connected to nonprofit organizations, health departments or social service agencies whose leadership has advanced mental health services, advocacy or program development.

The Community Impact Award: Family, Caregiver, Child highlights an individual, family or grassroots group that has made a substantial positive contribution to mental health within families, among caregivers or directly on behalf of children. The nomination criteria include innovative approaches, support networks and awareness campaigns.

The Government/Policy Advocate Award will honor an individual who has advanced mental health advocacy through policy work, innovative approaches, support networks or public awareness efforts.

The Highlighted Work in the Field Award recognizes a journalist or media professional whose reporting or other work has helped explain mental health issues, reduce stigma, highlight effective interventions or improve public understanding of mental well-being in the region.

A regional focus on youth mental health

The SMART Collaborative is a professional learning community focused on student mental health and social-emotional learning in Erie County. It connects school districts, educators, community agencies and county representatives with the goal of improving access to resources and support for students and caregivers. ([communityschools.e1b.org](https://communityschools.e1b.org/events/mental-health-summit/smart-youth-summit-digital-program?utm_source=openai))

The 2026 summit’s stated focus includes strengthening mental health support in schools and providing participants with practical tools, strategies and interventions. The event is expected to feature learning opportunities centered on supporting families, embedding best practices, reducing barriers and using mental health strategies to promote school safety. ([communityschools.e1b.org](https://communityschools.e1b.org/events/mental-health-summit?utm_source=openai))

The awards are part of an effort to highlight the people doing that work in schools, colleges, agencies, government, media and local neighborhoods. The inaugural summit, held Nov. 18, 2025, drew approximately 300 registrants and included speakers and sessions focused on topics such as student resilience, social media safety and support for people experiencing grief. ([e1b.org](https://www.e1b.org/post-details-page/~board/erie-1-boces-news/post/empowering-student-wellness-smart-youth-mental-health-summit-launches?utm_source=openai))

Awards presented at the first summit included recognition for work in journalism and higher education, among other areas. ([communityschools.e1b.org](https://communityschools.e1b.org/post-details-page-community-schools/~board/community-schools-news/post/celebrating-champions-smart-awards-honor-leaders-in-youth-mental-health?utm_source=openai))

How to submit a nomination

Organizers are asking community members to complete the Mental Health Impact Award nomination form and identify a deserving candidate in one of the six categories. Nominations may be submitted for an individual, family, grassroots group or team, depending on the category.

The nomination information supplied for the award form does not list a submission deadline, eligibility restrictions beyond the category descriptions or a date when recipients will be announced. Those details should be confirmed with organizers before publication or promotion of the nomination opportunity.

Additional information about the SMART Youth Mental Health Summit, including registration and conference details, is available through Erie 1 BOCES’ Community Schools program. The 2026 summit is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Buffalo Convention Center, located at 153 Franklin St. in Buffalo. ([communityschools.e1b.org](https://communityschools.e1b.org/events/mental-health-summit/smart-registration?utm_source=openai))