County says Legislator Frank Todaro criticized Como Lake Park shelter he voted to fund

Erie County officials said Monday that a county legislator criticized the cost of a new shelter at Como Lake Park in a social media video despite voting to approve its funding in 2024 and despite the project coming in under budget.

The county said Shelter #14 at Como Lake Park in Lancaster is an ADA-compliant pavilion located next to an accessible playground and a multi-generational exercise area. The project included an adjacent accessible parking lot, site work, drainage improvements and an accessible concrete sidewalk.

Funding for the shelter was approved unanimously by the Erie County Legislature on Oct. 10, 2024, authorizing $549,000 for the work, the county said. The county reported the final cost at $510,895 — $38,105 less than the amount authorized.

In a video posted on social media, Erie County Legislator Frank Todaro (8th District) questioned the expenditure and said he was “working on a final report” and would “have that to you soon,” the county said.

“This project received unanimous, bipartisan support from the Legislature in 2024, was completed under-budget by nearly $40,000, and has been a tremendous addition to Como Lake Park,” Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said in a statement. “It’s unfortunate that Legislator Todaro either doesn’t remember voting for it, which calls into question every other vote he has ever cast, or he is lying to score political points. Erie County taxpayers deserve accurate information.”

The county’s announcement did not include a link to Todaro’s video. County officials directed readers to the Erie County Parks Department for more information about the park and the new shelter.