Erie County DA designates prosecutor to handle election-related complaints

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County District Attorney Michael J. Keane said Oct. 23 that he designated a prosecutor from his Special Investigations and Prosecutions Bureau to serve as a liaison to law enforcement agencies across the county regarding complaints and questions about voter intimidation, election fraud and other prohibited conduct at polling places.

“Fair elections are the foundation of our democracy. Every eligible voter must be able to exercise their fundamental right to vote in a safe and secure polling place, free from intimidation, threats, or unlawful interference. Any attempt to prevent voters from casting their ballots will not be tolerated.

As District Attorney, I will ensure that our electoral process continues to be lawful, peaceful and safe for voters, poll workers and our community. My office, along with the Board of Elections and our law enforcement partners, will investigate any reports of unlawful behavior. I have designated a prosecutor from our Special Investigations and Prosecutions Bureau to act as a liaison to all law enforcement agencies in Erie County to answer questions and review complaints related to voter intimidation, election fraud, or other prohibited conduct at polling places.”

Keane urged Erie County residents to report polling-site complaints to the District Attorney’s Office. He said election-related complaints statewide can be reported to the New York State Attorney General’s Office Election Protection Hotline and that potentially dangerous conduct should be reported immediately to local police.