Buffalo and Erie County’s Code Blue shelter and daytime warming center will operate continuously through the 2026-27 cold weather season, with Saving Grace Ministries taking over as the program’s lead agency.

The shelter and warming center at 528 South Park Ave. will provide emergency shelter, daytime warming, outreach, transportation and warm meals for adults experiencing homelessness or a housing crisis, the Western New York Coalition for the Homeless said.

Partner agencies also are expected to regularly provide guests with connections to public benefits and permanent-housing resources.

Code Blue is the emergency weather safety plan for Buffalo and Erie County. The coalition said the program served more than 900 people last season.

Residents can receive daily Code Blue status alerts by texting CodeBlueBuffalo to 898-211. The program is funded by Erie County, the city of Buffalo and National Fuel.