Erie County election officials released the Day 5 total for general election early voting on Wednesday, reporting 10,923 ballots cast across the county.

The Erie County Board of Elections said the five-day adjusted total now stands at 59,182. Commissioners Ralph Mohr and Howard J. Johnson Jr. provided the count.

Polls will be open again Thursday from noon to 9 p.m. Early voting in Erie County continues through Sunday, Nov. 1.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, with polls open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For early voting site locations and other information about the general election, voters can visit elections.erie.gov or call 716-858-8891.