Breast Cancer Network of WNY names Jennifer Calero executive director

Buffalo — Oct. 20, 2026 — Breast Cancer Network of WNY named Jennifer Calero its executive director Tuesday, succeeding Rob Jones, who is retiring after 12 years leading the organization.

Calero has served BCN as a board member and marketing consultant and is the founder of Small Talk Marketing, a consulting business she launched in 2012 to help small businesses and nonprofit organizations with marketing and community engagement. Her background also includes marketing and public relations work at Studio Arena Theatre and First Niagara Bank, where she gained experience in corporate philanthropy.

As executive director, Calero said she will focus on strengthening BCN’s programs, building community partnerships and diversifying fundraising to support long-term sustainability. A key priority will be creating a more connected experience for people seeking support so they can more easily access BCN’s resources throughout their breast cancer journey.

“BCN has been an important part of my life for nearly a decade, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to lead an organization whose mission I have a personal connection to,” said Jennifer. “I want to build on BCN’s strong foundation so that more people throughout WNY can find the support, resources, and connections they need.”

Michelle Swaggard, president of BCN’s board of directors, praised Calero’s combination of institutional knowledge and professional experience.

“We are excited to welcome Jennifer into this leadership role,” Swaggard said. “Her knowledge of our organization, combined with her professional experience and passion for our mission, makes her well-positioned to lead BCN into its next chapter. We look forward to working with her to strengthen our programs, expand our reach, and build on the foundation that has been established.”

Jones, who is retiring after 12 years with BCN, praised Calero’s long partnership with the organization and expressed confidence in the transition.

“Jennifer has been a valued partner of BCN for many years, and I’ve had the opportunity to work side by side with her,” Jones said. “She has a genuine commitment to the people we serve and I’m looking forward to seeing how BCN evolves under her leadership.”

Founded in 1988 by breast cancer survivors, Breast Cancer Network of WNY provides free programs and services to people and families affected by breast cancer across Western New York. BCN’s offerings include support groups, peer mentoring, patient navigation, TLC Totes for newly diagnosed individuals and educational programs. More information is available at www.bcnwny.org.