Mental Health Advocates of WNY launches volunteer program, sets Yogathon and meat raffle dates

Mental Health Advocates of Western New York is expanding community outreach this fall, announcing a new volunteer program, fundraising events and local job openings.

The nonprofit said it has launched “MHA Community Champions,” a volunteer program that will allow people to support mental wellness across Western New York through outreach, education, advocacy, events, fundraising and administrative work. Volunteers may choose roles that match their availability and skills, the organization said.

MHA also is promoting its 6th annual Yogathon, presented by the New Era Cap Foundation, as one of its largest fundraisers of the year. The indoor event will be held at The Atrium at 500 Seneca in downtown Buffalo; doors open at 9 a.m. and the yoga class led by Power Yoga Buffalo and Vibe Yoga Lab begins at 10:30 a.m. Registration for the Yogathon closes Oct. 16, 2026, the organization said.

The group asked supporters to consider sponsorship opportunities and noted there will be vendor browsing, giveaways for participants and event merchandise available. The organization said funds raised at the Yogathon will support its mental-health programming across the region.

Mental Health Advocates also issued a save-the-date for a returning fundraiser: a meat raffle scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4, 2026, at George F. Lamm Post 622 in Williamsville. The organization said additional ticket and prize details will be announced later.

On staffing, MHA is recruiting part-time Hospital Peer Bridgers to provide peer support for people experiencing mental-health challenges and those transitioning from psychiatric hospitalization back into the community. The posting lists Buffalo as the location (with remote work options) and requires current New York peer certification (examples listed include NYCPS, NYCPS-P, CRPA, FPA-C and YPA-CA). The organization said benefits include health, vision and dental coverage, a 403(b) plan, paid time off, 12 holidays, a remote work policy and summer hours.

Executive Director Melinda DuBois urged the community to move from awareness to action, saying, “Together, we can continue creating spaces where people feel heard, supported, and empowered to take the next step toward better mental wellness.”

All events and programs are being organized by Mental Health Advocates of WNY. More details about volunteering, jobs and event registration are available from the organization’s online resources, the group said.