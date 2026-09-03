Skywatchers across Western New York will have a chance to see a deep partial lunar eclipse overnight Thursday into Friday, with the Moon expected to take on a darker, reddish appearance as it moves through Earth’s shadow.

The eclipse will begin Thursday night, Aug. 27, and continue into the early morning hours of Friday, Aug. 28. In Buffalo, the penumbral phase is scheduled to begin at about 9:23 p.m., according to astronomical visibility calculations. The more noticeable partial phase will begin around 10:33 p.m.

When to watch in Buffalo

9:23 p.m. Thursday: The Moon enters Earth’s outer shadow, known as the penumbra.

The Moon enters Earth’s outer shadow, known as the penumbra. 10:33 p.m. Thursday: The partial eclipse begins as the Moon moves into the darker umbra.

The partial eclipse begins as the Moon moves into the darker umbra. 12:12 a.m. Friday: The eclipse reaches its maximum from Buffalo.

The eclipse reaches its maximum from Buffalo. 1:51 a.m. Friday: The partial phase ends.

The partial phase ends. 3:01 a.m. Friday: The eclipse concludes as the Moon leaves the penumbra.

At maximum eclipse, about 93 percent of the Moon’s diameter, or roughly 96 percent of its visible surface, will be immersed in Earth’s umbra from the Buffalo area. A narrow portion of the lunar disk will remain outside the darkest part of the shadow, which is why the event is classified as a partial rather than total lunar eclipse.

How the eclipse works

A lunar eclipse occurs when Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon and the Moon moves through the shadow cast by Earth. During a partial eclipse, only part of the Moon enters the darkest portion of that shadow.

The shaded section may appear red, copper or orange. That color comes from sunlight passing through Earth’s atmosphere. The atmosphere scatters much of the blue light, while longer red and orange wavelengths continue through and reach the lunar surface.

Because the eclipse involves the Moon, no special eye protection is needed. Unlike a solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse can be viewed safely with the unaided eye. Binoculars or a small telescope may make the changing edge of the shadow easier to see, but they are not required.

Best viewing conditions

People hoping to watch should choose a location with a clear view of the sky and as little obstruction from trees and buildings as possible. The Moon will be in the southeastern to southern sky during the most active portions of the event, according to the Buffalo viewing timetable.

Cloud cover will be the biggest factor determining whether the eclipse is visible locally. Even a bright full Moon can be difficult to see through thick clouds, while thinner clouds may still allow portions of the event to be observed.

The eclipse is part of a broader astronomical stretch in 2026. NASA lists the Aug. 27-28 event as a partial lunar eclipse visible across much of the Americas, as well as parts of Europe, Africa and western Asia. The event follows a total solar eclipse earlier in August, giving skywatchers a second major eclipse opportunity within the same month.

For Western New York viewers, the timing is favorable for those willing to stay up late. The most dramatic portion arrives shortly after midnight, when nearly all of the Moon will be inside Earth’s darkest shadow while a slim bright section remains visible.

Observers should check the sky shortly before the partial phase begins and continue watching through maximum eclipse. The gradual progression is part of the spectacle, as the shadow slowly advances across the Moon before retreating in the early morning hours.