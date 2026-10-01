Lackawanna couple sentenced after SPCA investigation finds starving dogs

Erie County District Attorney Michael J. Keane announced that a Lackawanna couple was sentenced Oct. 1, 2026, after pleading guilty to aggravated cruelty to animals.

Stephen Andres, 42, was sentenced before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan to a split term of six months in jail followed by five years of probation. Tara Andres, 44, was sentenced to five years of probation. Both had entered guilty pleas in July 2026 to one count of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals (a Class E felony).

According to the district attorney’s office, SPCA Serving Erie County officers responded on Feb. 5, 2026 to the defendants’ home on the 2700 block of South Park Avenue in the City of Lackawanna after Stephen Andres called to request assistance picking up a deceased dog. At the residence officers observed an emaciated dog reportedly left to suffer in unsanitary conditions and a second dog who was taken to the SPCA for evaluation.

The SPCA’s chief veterinarian determined the surviving dog, identified as “Diamond,” an approximately 7-year-old mixed dog, was emaciated from prolonged starvation. The release says Diamond has been adopted by a former SPCA veterinarian and is recovering. The deceased dog, an approximately 10-month-old mixed breed called “Bones,” was sent to Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine for necropsy; a veterinary pathologist concluded the death was likely caused by chronic and prolonged starvation.

At sentencing, the court granted a lifetime securing order that bars the defendants from owning, harboring or having custody or control of any animals. The district attorney’s office credited SPCA Senior Officer Melina Restivo, SPCA Officer Meghan Giles, SPCA Serving Erie County staff and Cornell veterinary staff for their roles in the investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Megan E. Mahoney of the Animal Cruelty Unit.