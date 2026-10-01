October at UB Music: Jupiter Quartet, Quince Ensemble, UB Symphony and composer celebrations

The University at Buffalo Department of Music presents a full calendar of chamber, orchestral and contemporary concerts throughout October on UB’s North Campus and at Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center.

Highlights include the Jupiter Quartet in collaboration with the Buffalo Chamber Music Society (Oct. 7); the Quince Ensemble leading a free masterclass (Oct. 8) and joining Cordancia for a performance of Steve Reich’s Tehillim as part of a Reich@90 celebration (Oct. 11); the UB Symphony Orchestra with Bizet’s L’Arlésienne Suites and Shostakovich’s Concerto for Piano, Trumpet and Strings featuring soloists Michael Serio (piano) and Teressa Jo Izzo (trumpet) (Oct. 8); a guitar program marking Helmut Lachenmann’s 90th with Seth Josel and Sungmin Shin (Oct. 23); and a concert presenting the International Alliance for Women in Music’s 2026 composition competition winners (Oct. 27).

Selected October events

Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m. — UB @ Hallwalls, Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center, 341 Delaware Ave. Free. UB jazz and prog-rock ensembles.

— UB @ Hallwalls, Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center, 341 Delaware Ave. Free. UB jazz and prog-rock ensembles. Oct. 6, noon — Brown Bag concert, Lippes Concert Hall, Slee Hall. Free.

— Brown Bag concert, Lippes Concert Hall, Slee Hall. Free. Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m. — Jupiter Quartet, Lippes Concert Hall (presented with Buffalo Chamber Music Society). Program includes works by Clarice Assad, Juri Seo, Shulamit Ran and Johannes Brahms. Admission: $20 general; students free.

— Jupiter Quartet, Lippes Concert Hall (presented with Buffalo Chamber Music Society). Program includes works by Clarice Assad, Juri Seo, Shulamit Ran and Johannes Brahms. Admission: $20 general; students free. Oct. 8, 11 a.m.–1 p.m. — Quince Ensemble masterclass, Lippes Concert Hall. Free.

— Quince Ensemble masterclass, Lippes Concert Hall. Free. Oct. 8, 3:30 p.m. — Baird Lecture: Lauren Wilson, Baird Recital Hall. Free.

— Baird Lecture: Lauren Wilson, Baird Recital Hall. Free. Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m. — UB Symphony Orchestra (pre-concert talk 6:45 p.m.), Lippes Concert Hall. Program: Bizet, plus Shostakovich Concerto for Piano, Trumpet & Strings with Michael Serio and Teressa Jo Izzo. Admission: Free.

— UB Symphony Orchestra (pre-concert talk 6:45 p.m.), Lippes Concert Hall. Program: Bizet, plus Shostakovich Concerto for Piano, Trumpet & Strings with Michael Serio and Teressa Jo Izzo. Admission: Free. Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m. — Slee Sinfonietta, Baird Recital Hall. Selections by György Kurtág and Betsy Jolas. Admission: $10; students free.

— Slee Sinfonietta, Baird Recital Hall. Selections by György Kurtág and Betsy Jolas. Admission: $10; students free. Oct. 11, 3 p.m. — Steve Reich@90: Cordancia with guest Quince Ensemble, Lippes Concert Hall. Program: Steve Reich’s Tehillim. Admission: $10.

— Steve Reich@90: Cordancia with guest Quince Ensemble, Lippes Concert Hall. Program: Steve Reich’s Tehillim. Admission: $10. Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m. — Lachenmann@90: Seth Josel and Sungmin Shin, Baird Recital Hall. Free.

— Lachenmann@90: Seth Josel and Sungmin Shin, Baird Recital Hall. Free. Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m. — International Alliance for Women in Music: 2026 Competition Winners Concert, Lippes Concert Hall. Free. Featuring UB performers, UB Chamber Singers and Buffalo Girlchoir.

Tickets: Slee Visiting Artist events are listed at $20; C21 events at $10. Advance tickets are available through Ticketmaster and at UB box offices. UB students with valid ID are entitled to one complimentary UB Music Department concert ticket per event.

Photos for the season are available from UB Music; media and further information are handled by the UB Department of Music.