Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News

The 2026 Borderland Festival wrapped up our summer concert season in a sublime fashion. Photo by DaveDeCrescente.

(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! If you have a cool concert or interesting event, email info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)

Well, that’s a wrap on the summer concert season of 2026. And what a way to go out. The last few weeks are a complete blur. From another incredible Music is Art experience, through the face-melting Borderland Festival (sold out, all three days!) and, for me, an absolutely killer grand finale with Pat Metheny Side Eye III+ at Asbury Hall on Tuesday night, summer ended in the same flurry of intense movement that defined it from the get-go.

I’m spent. But satisfied. Hope you feel the same!

Onward we go…

New and Noteworthy

Friday, November 20 and Saturday, November 21, 7 pm at the Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale Friday, October 2 at 10 am.

Tuesday, April 13, 2027, 7:30 pm at UB Center for the Arts, $67 – $81

Priority OfferRunning through Oct. 1, using code UBFLOYD. General on-sale Friday, Oct. 2, at 10 am.

Thursday, December 10, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale soon.

Photo: Jess Trankle

Friday, November 13, 8 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $30 advance, $40 day-of.

Tuesday, June 8, 2027 at Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, NY. Local presales start Thursday, September 24, 10 am – 10 pm. Additional presales throughout the week ahead of the General on-sale beginning Friday, September 25 at 10 am. More information and ticket info here >

Saturday, June 19, 2027 at Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, NY. Presale tickets on sale now, public on-sale beginning Friday, September 25. For more information >

Sunday, February 21, 2027, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale soon.

Saturday, October 31, 11:30 am doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $15

Friday, October 9, 6 pm doors at The Cove, Depew, NY.

Annual Halloween Cover Series: Underoath performed by Katspo, Dream Theater performed by Promachina, Chris Cornell performed by The Impurity, Green Day performed by Silver Proof

Saturday, October 3, 6:30 pm doors at Evening Star Concert Hall, Niagara Falls, NY. $19.75

Friday, November 6, 9 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15

Friday, October 9, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Saturday, May 1, 7:30 pm at at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $33+

This week and beyond…

Thursday, October 1 – Sunday, October 4, at Cherry Hill Campground, Darien Center, NY. From $28.

Saturday, October 3, 3-5 pm at Penny Lane, 10255 Main St., Clarence, NY. $10

Ongoing, at The Buffalo History Museum, Buffalo, NY. More info here >

Sunday, October 11, 8 pm at Asbury Hall, Babeville, Buffalo, NY. General Admission Seated: $45, Limited Reserved Gold Circle Seated $65

Performing songs from their debut album & The Grateful Dead’s Blues for Allah album in its entirety.

Neo-Soul Tuesdays, Part 2

Hosted by the Rod Bonner Trio. As envisioned and originally curated by Michael DiSanto.

Tuesdays, 7-10 pm at Buffalo Kitchen Club on Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. No cover.

Damone Jackson Outcome

Tuesdays, 7 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $10

Wednesday, September 30, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37.87

Olmstead Dub System

Wednesday, September 30, 7 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $

Thursday, October 1, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20

Thursday, October 1, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $25 stage area/$20 bar area

Friday, October 2, 8:30 pm at Nietzsches, Buffalo, NY. $32.78+

Saturday, October 3, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $52.94/$81.24 Premium

Benefitting Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

RESCHEDULED: Saturday, October 3, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20

Tuesday, October 6, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $49.92+

Saturday, October 24, 7 pm at Buffalo Riverworks, Buffalo, NY. $49.95

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