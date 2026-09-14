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Why Music Matters w/Jeff Miers: author and founder of renowned indie label Big Deal Records, Dean Brownrout

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Miers On Music
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Hey there, music lovers!

Welcome to Why Music Matters, a podcast where we examine the power and influence that music can wield in our lives.

I’m your host, Jeff Miers.

On today’s episode, I’m joined by author and founder of renowned indie label Big Deal Records Dean Brownrout.

Born in Buffalo, Dean spent 25 years in the music business, beginning as an enterprising teenager promoting his friends’ high school bands, moving into booking shows as the new wave/punk/post-punk took over legendary clubs like the Continental, moving to New York City with nothing but a dream and a one-way ticket, and finally – after years spent as a promoter, tour manager, and accidental expert on thrash metal, fulfilling his fantasy of starting his own record label, Big Deal.

Dean speaks candidly about his experiences in the record business, as recounted in his heartfelt and often hilarious tome, No Big Deal – an Amazon best-seller even today, 2 years after its release – his memories of promoting shows in Buffalo while still just a kid, his thoughts on booking the legendary club show that launched the career of Metallica, his fondness for the AM Radio gold he grew up with and the power-pop that he still adores, and how it felt to watch the record business succumb to the aggressive evolution embodied by the rise of the internet.

Welcome to Why Music Matters, Dean Brownrout!

Apple Podcast:

Spotify Podcast:

Amazon Podcast HERE.

Produced by 678Main Studio and Creative Services

Presented By 42 North Brewing

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