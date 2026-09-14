Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News

Artwork by Don Keller

(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! If you have a cool concert or interesting event, email info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)

Music is Art 2026 Festival

Saturday, September 12, 11 am – 11 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. FREE. FYI – $10 parking at Terminal B for, free parking along Fuhrmann Blvd.

Here’s the map of the grounds. AND get the full schedule here >

NOTE: I have been working as co-curator on this exhibit with Anthony Greco, and will be posting a full update and preview coming soon!

Opens to the Public Thursday, September 17 and is included with Museum admission. More info here >

Members-Only Preview is Wednesday, September 16, 7-9 pm (Doors open at 7 pm) at The Buffalo History Museum, Buffalo, NY. Advance registration was required and tickets are limited to the number included with your membership level and are non-transferable.

Launch of Neo-Soul Tuesdays, Part 2

As envisioned and originally curated by Michael DiSanto. (Thanks to Linda Appleby for the heads up on this one!) More on the revival of this event to come.

Tuesdays, 7-10 pm at Buffalo Kitchen Club on Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. No cover.

New and Noteworthy

Friday, November 6, 9 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15

Saturday, May 1, 7:30 pm at at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $33+

Damone Jackson Outcome

Every Tuesday, starting September 22 , 7 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $10

Analog Kids (RUSH Tribute)

Friday, October 16, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20

Saturday, January 23, 7:30 pm at Sunday, January 24, 2:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $17.50+

Friday, November 20, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $29.21

Friday, September 25, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $26.42

Saturday April 3rd, 2027, 7:30 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $45.90

Saturday, October 3, 7 pm at Revolver Records Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $16

Saturday, November 7, 7 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25

Saturday March 13, 2027, 7 pm at Samuel’s Grande Manor, Williamsville, NY. Tickets at Outhousetickets.com.

This week…

Thursday, September 10, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. $10

Thursday, September 10, 6 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien, NY. $24+

Thursday, September 10, 6-8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. FREE ($20 suggested donation)

Thursday, September 10, 9 pm at Allen Street Hardware, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Thursday, September 10, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $18 stage area, $16 bar area

Miller & The Other Sinners

Thursday, September 10, 6 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, September 11, 5 – 8:30 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY.

Friday, September 11, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $20 stage area, $18 bar area

Fluff Dead

Friday, September 11, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, September 11, 6:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $55-$75

Saturday, September 12, 11 am-11 pm at Terminal B at the Outer Harbor, Buffalo, NY. FREE. MAP and SCHEDULE here >

Post MIA Musician Mixer and Open Jam

Saturday, September 12, 9 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Saturday, September 12, 7 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $20

Saturday, September 12, 3-11 pm at Hilltop Inn and Grove, Alden, NY.

Saturday, September 12, 8 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT. $72+

Saturday, September 12-Saturday, September 19, 6 – 9 pm at Tappo Restaurant, 330 Ellicott Street, Buffalo, NY.

“Introducing Tappo Vista Social Club: a celebration of Latin music, dancing, and the unmistakable spirit of Havana, happening September 12–19 on Ellicott Street.

Join us throughout the week for outdoor live music and dancing in front of Tappo, featuring performances by Hernandez, Sons Borikua and Sol y Sombra, with dance groups Sarah Haykel & Salsa for the Soul and Queen City Cuban Dance.”

Benefits Make A Wish foundation.

Saturday, September 12, 4 pm at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $25/VIP $50 (first 50 includes New Era hat, drink ticket, special seating area and more)

Saturday, September 12, 6:30 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $51.50/$86/$106

Saturday, September 12, 2 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Saturday, September 12, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $25.26

Brunch w/akloh.

Sunday, September 13, 10:30 am-1:30 pm at The V’Randa, Beaver Island Park, Grand Island, NY. Make reservations here >

Sunday, September 13, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $57.50+

Monday, September 14, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $50.52/$151.77 VIP

Monday, September 14, 8 pm at Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $34-$79

Tuesday, September 15, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $48+

Tuesday, September 15, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar and Grill, Buffalo, NY. $10

Wednesday, September 16, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37.87

Coming Up…

Thursday, September 17 at 7:30 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $86/$46 lawn

Friday, September 18 – Sunday, September 20, at Knox Farm, East Aurora, NY. More info and tickets here>

Goo Grief (early Goo Goo Dolls tribute) , Wolf Tickets

Friday, September 18, 7 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, September 18, 8:30 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $5

Friday, September 18, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $15/$17 stage area, $12/$15 bar area

Friday, September 18, 6 pm at the Hilltop Inn & Grove, Alden, NY.

Benefitting Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Friday, September 18, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20

17th Annual Niagara Falls Blues Festival

Saturday, September 19, noon-10:30 pm on Old Falls Street in downtown Niagara Falls, NY. FREE

1-2:30 pm – Rockin Jake

2:30-3 pm – Cleveland’s Backstreet Blues Band

3-4:30 pm – The Coupe De’Villes

4:30-5 pm – Cleveland’s Backstreet Blues Band

5-6:30 pm – Buckwheat Zydeco, Jr.

6:30-7 pm – Cleveland’s Backstreet Blues Band

7-8:30 pm – Coco Montoya

9-10:30 pm – Mud Morganfield Band

Saturday, September 19, 8 pm at The Stage, Williamsville, NY. $10/$15

Saturday, September 19, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo NY. $42.50+

Saturday, September 19, 8 pm at Bridge Studios NY, Buffalo NY. $10

Sunday, September 20, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $26.42

Tuesday, September 22, 6 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $38

Tuesday, September 22 at 7 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $66

Tuesday, September 22 at 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $17/$20

Tuesday, September 22 at 8 pm at Shea’s Performing Arts Theater, Buffalo, NY. $66.80+

Tuesday, September 22, 8 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $29.58

Wednesday, September 23, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $40+

Wednesday, September 23, 5:30 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $74+

Thursday, September 24, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $31.89+

Friday, September 25, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Friday, September 25 & Saturday, September 26, 8 pm in The Bear’s Den Showroom, Seneca Niagara Casino, Niagara Falls, NY. $65, $75

Friday, September 25, 10:30 am & Saturday, September 26, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $17.50+

Featuring members of The Strictly Hip and El Scorcho

Saturday, September 26, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $40+

Saturday, September 26, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $26.42

Tuesday, September 29, 7 pm doors in Asbury Hall at Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $60

Tuesday, September 29, 7 pm doors in Asbury Hall at Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $32.92+

Thursday, October 1, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $25 stage area/$20 bar area

Friday, October 2, 8:30 pm at Nietzsches, Buffalo, NY. $32.78+

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