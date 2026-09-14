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Home Life Music Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News

Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News

By
Miers On Music
-

Artwork by Don Keller

(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! If you have a cool concert or interesting event, email info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)

Music is Art 2026 Festival

Saturday, September 12, 11 am – 11 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. FREE. FYI – $10 parking at Terminal B for, free parking along Fuhrmann Blvd.

Here’s the map of the grounds. AND get the full schedule here >

MiA_Map_2026 FLIP (1).jpg

Long Way Home: 40 Years of the Goo Goo Dolls

NOTE: I have been working as co-curator on this exhibit with Anthony Greco, and will be posting a full update and preview coming soon!

Opens to the Public Thursday, September 17 and is included with Museum admission. More info here >

Members-Only Preview is Wednesday, September 16, 7-9 pm (Doors open at 7 pm) at The Buffalo History Museum, Buffalo, NY. Advance registration was required and tickets are limited to the number included with your membership level and are non-transferable.

Launch of Neo-Soul Tuesdays, Part 2

As envisioned and originally curated by Michael DiSanto. (Thanks to Linda Appleby for the heads up on this one!) More on the revival of this event to come.

Tuesdays, 7-10 pm at Buffalo Kitchen Club on Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. No cover.

May be an image of text that says 'ROD BONNER x BUFFALO KITCHEN CLUB PRESENTS... NEO-SOUL TUESDAYS HOSTED The Rod Thio Bonner BY: SEPTEMBER 8TH, 2026 7-10 7-10PM PM DRINK AND FOOD SPECIALS! SINGERS, MUSICANS, POETS: ALL WELCOME! 431 ELMWOOD AVE. BUFFALO, NY 14222 716-240-9751 FOR RESERVATIONS FEATURED VOCALIST: TORI HORTON Rabu ငေ် lub'

New and Noteworthy

Strange Machines w/Calabash

Friday, November 6, 9 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15

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Ben Folds with the BPO

Saturday, May 1, 7:30 pm at at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $33+

Damone Jackson Outcome

Every Tuesday, starting September 22 , 7 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $10

May be an image of text that says 'The የመድእሠት ΛOHλυΚ wk #yλC Damone Jackson Outcome IMPROVED BASED FUSION JAZZ, ROCK, FUNK, & ИnP-ИOP ИoP EVERY TUESDAY 7PM @ Mohawk Place $10 Cover Every Tesday Starting September 22nd'

Analog Kids (RUSH Tribute)

Friday, October 16, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20

Mozart + Melissa White

Saturday, January 23, 7:30 pm at Sunday, January 24, 2:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $17.50+

Big Something w/ Big Blitz

Friday, November 20, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $29.21

Workingman’s Dead (3 sets)

Friday, September 25, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $26.42

John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band

Saturday April 3rd, 2027, 7:30 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $45.90

A Night with Labrina & Friends

Saturday, October 3, 7 pm at Revolver Records Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $16

The Sheila Divine wsg/Will Dailey

Saturday, November 7, 7 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25

Ana Popovic

Saturday March 13, 2027, 7 pm at Samuel’s Grande Manor, Williamsville, NY. Tickets at Outhousetickets.com.

This week…

Music Matters Summer Concert Series FINALE: Gavin Petrie Band and Tiger Chung Lee

Thursday, September 10, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. $10

Breaking Benjamin

Thursday, September 10, 6 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien, NY. $24+

Adam Bronstein & ABtrio

Thursday, September 10, 6-8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. FREE ($20 suggested donation)

John Troy Group

Thursday, September 10, 9 pm at Allen Street Hardware, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Matt Incontro Sextet

Thursday, September 10, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $18 stage area, $16 bar area

Miller & The Other Sinners

Thursday, September 10, 6 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

A celebration of Life of Orion Borroughs w/music from Randal & the Late Night Scandals

Friday, September 11, 5 – 8:30 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY.

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Upstate Connection Plays Miles Davis

Friday, September 11, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $20 stage area, $18 bar area

Fluff Dead

Friday, September 11, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10

Vanilla Fudge wsg/Jamie Holka

Friday, September 11, 6:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $55-$75

Music Is Art 2026

Saturday, September 12, 11 am-11 pm at Terminal B at the Outer Harbor, Buffalo, NY. FREE. MAP and SCHEDULE here >

Post MIA Musician Mixer and Open Jam

Saturday, September 12, 9 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Shiner wsgs/Bursting and Contester

Saturday, September 12, 7 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $20

Dead on the Hilltop presents Little Mountain Band and The Feast

Saturday, September 12, 3-11 pm at Hilltop Inn and Grove, Alden, NY.

Elvis Costello & The Imposters w/ Charlie Sexton

Saturday, September 12, 8 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT. $72+

Tappo Vista Social Club

Saturday, September 12-Saturday, September 19, 6 – 9 pm at Tappo Restaurant, 330 Ellicott Street, Buffalo, NY.

“Introducing Tappo Vista Social Club: a celebration of Latin music, dancing, and the unmistakable spirit of Havana, happening September 12–19 on Ellicott Street.

Join us throughout the week for outdoor live music and dancing in front of Tappo, featuring performances by Hernandez, Sons Borikua and Sol y Sombra, with dance groups Sarah Haykel & Salsa for the Soul and Queen City Cuban Dance.”

Shredd and Ragan present The Zeptember Show: Out on the Tiles, Wilcox Mansion, Tsavo Highway, Letter to Elise, Garden Party, Part Time Genius, Big Black Zeppelin

Benefits Make A Wish foundation.

Saturday, September 12, 4 pm at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $25/VIP $50 (first 50 includes New Era hat, drink ticket, special seating area and more)

0.A.R. wsgs/ Gavin DeGraw & KT Tunstall

Saturday, September 12, 6:30 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $51.50/$86/$106

Sully’s End of Summer Patio Bash w/Dave Schulz

Saturday, September 12, 2 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. FREE

The Seven Wonders

Saturday, September 12, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $25.26

Brunch w/akloh.

Sunday, September 13, 10:30 am-1:30 pm at The V’Randa, Beaver Island Park, Grand Island, NY. Make reservations here >

Leonid & Friends

Sunday, September 13, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $57.50+

Minus The Bear w/Keep

Monday, September 14, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $50.52/$151.77 VIP

Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert 40th Anniversary

Monday, September 14, 8 pm at Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $34-$79

Sam Barber

Tuesday, September 15, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $48+

The Damone Jackson Outcome (Last night at Sully’s)

Tuesday, September 15, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar and Grill, Buffalo, NY. $10

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls w/Emily Wolfe & Black Guy Fawkes

Wednesday, September 16, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37.87

Coming Up…

Roger Daltrey wsg/Amy Helm

Thursday, September 17 at 7:30 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $86/$46 lawn

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Borderland Festival 2026

Friday, September 18 – Sunday, September 20, at Knox Farm, East Aurora, NY. More info and tickets here>

Goo Grief (early Goo Goo Dolls tribute), Wolf Tickets

Friday, September 18, 7 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $10

Bangers and Trash #3 Dance Party: DJ Pat K, Mad Matty and Dave G (aka DR. KNOW)

Friday, September 18, 8:30 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $5

May be an image of text that says 'DANCE PARTY HULLABALOO A GO GO BANGERS and TRASH! a music dance experience 3 Onty!! One Night DJS DR. KNOW trom THE OLD PINK MAD MATTY REVOLVER RECORDS PAT K WFMU α night of 45 RPM dance MADNESS! Surf! Garage! R&B! Soul! RockaBilly! Instros! TRASH!! DOORS 8:30 PM DANCE 9:00 PM $5 ADMISSION FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 18TH 2026 NIETZSCHE'S 248 Allen St. Buffalo N.Y.'

Joe Rozler’s Universe

Friday, September 18, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $15/$17 stage area, $12/$15 bar area

97ROCK Friday Bike Night Finale: Tiny Music

Friday, September 18, 6 pm at the Hilltop Inn & Grove, Alden, NY.

Coat of Many Colors: A Celebration of The Life, Music & Legacy of Dolly Parton ft/ Amy Frost, Leah Pinnaveah,Sherri McMahon, Scott Celani and more

Benefitting Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Friday, September 18, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20

17th Annual Niagara Falls Blues Festival

Saturday, September 19, noon-10:30 pm on Old Falls Street in downtown Niagara Falls, NY. FREE

  • 1-2:30 pm – Rockin Jake

  • 2:30-3 pm – Cleveland’s Backstreet Blues Band

  • 3-4:30 pm – The Coupe De’Villes

  • 4:30-5 pm – Cleveland’s Backstreet Blues Band

  • 5-6:30 pm – Buckwheat Zydeco, Jr.

  • 6:30-7 pm – Cleveland’s Backstreet Blues Band

  • 7-8:30 pm – Coco Montoya

  • 9-10:30 pm – Mud Morganfield Band

Edge of Sundown: A Tribute to Southern Rock

Saturday, September 19, 8 pm at The Stage, Williamsville, NY. $10/$15

May be an image of text that says 'EOGE OF SUNDOWN й TRIBUTE TO SOUTHERN ROCK SEPT THESTAGE STAGE $10 19 И NY 8PM PRESALE 8166 MAIN ST. WILLIA WILLIAMSVILI ISVILLE'

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Opening Night with Lang Lang

Saturday, September 19, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo NY. $42.50+

Buffalo Vs Everybody Vol. III release party ft/

Saturday, September 19, 8 pm at Bridge Studios NY, Buffalo NY. $10

Thundersmack w/ Chuckie Campbell

Sunday, September 20, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $26.42

Marc Scibilia

Tuesday, September 22, 6 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $38

Ray LaMontagne wsg/The Weather Station

Tuesday, September 22 at 7 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $66

9Million w/Viewfinders and Pleasure Dome

Tuesday, September 22 at 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $17/$20

Morrissey

Tuesday, September 22 at 8 pm at Shea’s Performing Arts Theater, Buffalo, NY. $66.80+

Improvement Movement

Tuesday, September 22, 8 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $29.58

Jet – Down The Moonlight Mile Revue

Wednesday, September 23, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $40+

Black Veil Brides w/Caskets, Archers, Autumn Kings

Wednesday, September 23, 5:30 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $74+

Black Flag

Thursday, September 24, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $31.89+

Sing On, Neighbor, Sing! A Woody Guthrie Singalong Concert w/Yellow Jack and Friends

Friday, September 25, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

John Oates & The Good Road Band

Friday, September 25 & Saturday, September 26, 8 pm in The Bear’s Den Showroom, Seneca Niagara Casino, Niagara Falls, NY. $65, $75

S’Wonderful Gershwin ft/Alex McArthur

Friday, September 25, 10:30 am & Saturday, September 26, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $17.50+

The Band in Black performing the music of Johnny Cash

Featuring members of The Strictly Hip and El Scorcho

Saturday, September 26, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $40+

Octave Cat w/ Future Joy

Saturday, September 26, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $26.42

Pat Metheny Side-Eye III+

Tuesday, September 29, 7 pm doors in Asbury Hall at Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $60

Buzzcocks w/Mind’s Eye

Tuesday, September 29, 7 pm doors in Asbury Hall at Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $32.92+

Guabaza

Thursday, October 1, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $25 stage area/$20 bar area

bob. ft/ Al + Vinnie from moe. – Interpretation of Bob Dylan

Friday, October 2, 8:30 pm at Nietzsches, Buffalo, NY. $32.78+

bob. featuring Al + Vinnie from moe. @ Nietzsche's - 10.2.2026 event banner

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