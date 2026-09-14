Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News

(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! If you have a cool concert or interesting event, email info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)
Music is Art 2026 Festival
Saturday, September 12, 11 am – 11 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. FREE. FYI – $10 parking at Terminal B for, free parking along Fuhrmann Blvd.
Here’s the map of the grounds. AND get the full schedule here >
Long Way Home: 40 Years of the Goo Goo Dolls
NOTE: I have been working as co-curator on this exhibit with Anthony Greco, and will be posting a full update and preview coming soon!
Opens to the Public Thursday, September 17 and is included with Museum admission. More info here >
Members-Only Preview is Wednesday, September 16, 7-9 pm (Doors open at 7 pm) at The Buffalo History Museum, Buffalo, NY. Advance registration was required and tickets are limited to the number included with your membership level and are non-transferable.
Launch of Neo-Soul Tuesdays, Part 2
As envisioned and originally curated by Michael DiSanto. (Thanks to Linda Appleby for the heads up on this one!) More on the revival of this event to come.
Tuesdays, 7-10 pm at Buffalo Kitchen Club on Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. No cover.
New and Noteworthy
Strange Machines w/Calabash
Friday, November 6, 9 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15
Ben Folds with the BPO
Saturday, May 1, 7:30 pm at at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $33+
Damone Jackson Outcome
Every Tuesday, starting September 22 , 7 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $10
Analog Kids (RUSH Tribute)
Friday, October 16, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20
Mozart + Melissa White
Saturday, January 23, 7:30 pm at Sunday, January 24, 2:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $17.50+
Big Something w/ Big Blitz
Friday, November 20, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $29.21
Workingman’s Dead (3 sets)
Friday, September 25, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $26.42
John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band
Saturday April 3rd, 2027, 7:30 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $45.90
A Night with Labrina & Friends
Saturday, October 3, 7 pm at Revolver Records Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $16
The Sheila Divine wsg/Will Dailey
Saturday, November 7, 7 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25
Ana Popovic
Saturday March 13, 2027, 7 pm at Samuel’s Grande Manor, Williamsville, NY. Tickets at Outhousetickets.com.
This week…
Music Matters Summer Concert Series FINALE: Gavin Petrie Band and Tiger Chung Lee
Thursday, September 10, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. $10
Breaking Benjamin
Thursday, September 10, 6 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien, NY. $24+
Adam Bronstein & ABtrio
Thursday, September 10, 6-8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. FREE ($20 suggested donation)
John Troy Group
Thursday, September 10, 9 pm at Allen Street Hardware, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Matt Incontro Sextet
Thursday, September 10, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $18 stage area, $16 bar area
Miller & The Other Sinners
Thursday, September 10, 6 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
A celebration of Life of Orion Borroughs w/music from Randal & the Late Night Scandals
Friday, September 11, 5 – 8:30 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY.
Upstate Connection Plays Miles Davis
Friday, September 11, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $20 stage area, $18 bar area
Fluff Dead
Friday, September 11, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10
Vanilla Fudge wsg/Jamie Holka
Friday, September 11, 6:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $55-$75
Music Is Art 2026
Saturday, September 12, 11 am-11 pm at Terminal B at the Outer Harbor, Buffalo, NY. FREE. MAP and SCHEDULE here >
Post MIA Musician Mixer and Open Jam
Saturday, September 12, 9 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Shiner wsgs/Bursting and Contester
Saturday, September 12, 7 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $20
Dead on the Hilltop presents Little Mountain Band and The Feast
Saturday, September 12, 3-11 pm at Hilltop Inn and Grove, Alden, NY.
Elvis Costello & The Imposters w/ Charlie Sexton
Saturday, September 12, 8 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT. $72+
Tappo Vista Social Club
Saturday, September 12-Saturday, September 19, 6 – 9 pm at Tappo Restaurant, 330 Ellicott Street, Buffalo, NY.
“Introducing Tappo Vista Social Club: a celebration of Latin music, dancing, and the unmistakable spirit of Havana, happening September 12–19 on Ellicott Street.
Join us throughout the week for outdoor live music and dancing in front of Tappo, featuring performances by Hernandez, Sons Borikua and Sol y Sombra, with dance groups Sarah Haykel & Salsa for the Soul and Queen City Cuban Dance.”
Shredd and Ragan present The Zeptember Show: Out on the Tiles, Wilcox Mansion, Tsavo Highway, Letter to Elise, Garden Party, Part Time Genius, Big Black Zeppelin
Benefits Make A Wish foundation.
Saturday, September 12, 4 pm at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $25/VIP $50 (first 50 includes New Era hat, drink ticket, special seating area and more)
0.A.R. wsgs/ Gavin DeGraw & KT Tunstall
Saturday, September 12, 6:30 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $51.50/$86/$106
Sully’s End of Summer Patio Bash w/Dave Schulz
Saturday, September 12, 2 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. FREE
The Seven Wonders
Saturday, September 12, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $25.26
Brunch w/akloh.
Sunday, September 13, 10:30 am-1:30 pm at The V’Randa, Beaver Island Park, Grand Island, NY. Make reservations here >
Leonid & Friends
Sunday, September 13, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $57.50+
Minus The Bear w/Keep
Monday, September 14, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $50.52/$151.77 VIP
Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert 40th Anniversary
Monday, September 14, 8 pm at Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $34-$79
Sam Barber
Tuesday, September 15, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $48+
The Damone Jackson Outcome (Last night at Sully’s)
Tuesday, September 15, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar and Grill, Buffalo, NY. $10
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls w/Emily Wolfe & Black Guy Fawkes
Wednesday, September 16, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37.87
Coming Up…
Roger Daltrey wsg/Amy Helm
Thursday, September 17 at 7:30 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $86/$46 lawn
Borderland Festival 2026
Friday, September 18 – Sunday, September 20, at Knox Farm, East Aurora, NY. More info and tickets here>
Goo Grief (early Goo Goo Dolls tribute), Wolf Tickets
Friday, September 18, 7 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $10
Bangers and Trash #3 Dance Party: DJ Pat K, Mad Matty and Dave G (aka DR. KNOW)
Friday, September 18, 8:30 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $5
Joe Rozler’s Universe
Friday, September 18, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $15/$17 stage area, $12/$15 bar area
97ROCK Friday Bike Night Finale: Tiny Music
Friday, September 18, 6 pm at the Hilltop Inn & Grove, Alden, NY.
Coat of Many Colors: A Celebration of The Life, Music & Legacy of Dolly Parton ft/ Amy Frost, Leah Pinnaveah,Sherri McMahon, Scott Celani and more
Benefitting Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
Friday, September 18, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20
17th Annual Niagara Falls Blues Festival
Saturday, September 19, noon-10:30 pm on Old Falls Street in downtown Niagara Falls, NY. FREE
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1-2:30 pm – Rockin Jake
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2:30-3 pm – Cleveland’s Backstreet Blues Band
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3-4:30 pm – The Coupe De’Villes
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4:30-5 pm – Cleveland’s Backstreet Blues Band
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5-6:30 pm – Buckwheat Zydeco, Jr.
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6:30-7 pm – Cleveland’s Backstreet Blues Band
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7-8:30 pm – Coco Montoya
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9-10:30 pm – Mud Morganfield Band
Edge of Sundown: A Tribute to Southern Rock
Saturday, September 19, 8 pm at The Stage, Williamsville, NY. $10/$15
Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Opening Night with Lang Lang
Saturday, September 19, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo NY. $42.50+
Buffalo Vs Everybody Vol. III release party ft/
Saturday, September 19, 8 pm at Bridge Studios NY, Buffalo NY. $10
Thundersmack w/ Chuckie Campbell
Sunday, September 20, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $26.42
Marc Scibilia
Tuesday, September 22, 6 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $38
Ray LaMontagne wsg/The Weather Station
Tuesday, September 22 at 7 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $66
9Million w/Viewfinders and Pleasure Dome
Tuesday, September 22 at 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $17/$20
Morrissey
Tuesday, September 22 at 8 pm at Shea’s Performing Arts Theater, Buffalo, NY. $66.80+
Improvement Movement
Tuesday, September 22, 8 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $29.58
Jet – Down The Moonlight Mile Revue
Wednesday, September 23, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $40+
Black Veil Brides w/Caskets, Archers, Autumn Kings
Wednesday, September 23, 5:30 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $74+
Black Flag
Thursday, September 24, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $31.89+
Sing On, Neighbor, Sing! A Woody Guthrie Singalong Concert w/Yellow Jack and Friends
Friday, September 25, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
John Oates & The Good Road Band
Friday, September 25 & Saturday, September 26, 8 pm in The Bear’s Den Showroom, Seneca Niagara Casino, Niagara Falls, NY. $65, $75
S’Wonderful Gershwin ft/Alex McArthur
Friday, September 25, 10:30 am & Saturday, September 26, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $17.50+
The Band in Black performing the music of Johnny Cash
Featuring members of The Strictly Hip and El Scorcho
Saturday, September 26, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $40+
Octave Cat w/ Future Joy
Saturday, September 26, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $26.42
Pat Metheny Side-Eye III+
Tuesday, September 29, 7 pm doors in Asbury Hall at Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $60
Buzzcocks w/Mind’s Eye
Tuesday, September 29, 7 pm doors in Asbury Hall at Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $32.92+
Guabaza
Thursday, October 1, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $25 stage area/$20 bar area
bob. ft/ Al + Vinnie from moe. – Interpretation of Bob Dylan
Friday, October 2, 8:30 pm at Nietzsches, Buffalo, NY. $32.78+