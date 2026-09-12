Bruce Smith Announced as Legend of the Game for 2026 Home Opener! | Buffalo Bills

Bills Legend Steve Tasker surprises Hall of Famer Bruce Smith asking him to be the first-ever Legend of the Game in the new Highmark Stadium for the Bills 2026 home opener vs. the Detroit Lions on September 17, 2026.

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