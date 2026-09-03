Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News

GROSH Prime closes out the 2026 Live@Larkin season. Photo/artwork by Kim Miers

(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! If you have a cool concert or interesting event, email info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)

Free Concert n Sportsmens Park for Foundation Night featuring the Twang Gang and Friends

Tuesday, September 1, 2026, 6 pm at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. FREE

“Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation (SAMF), Sportsmens Tavern, The Cave & Becker Law present the Twang Gang SAMFoundation Membership Drive at Sportsmens Park on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, 6 pm with FREE admission.

This month’s foundation night will be a special event and Foundation members are encouraged to bring new friends and learn what the Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation is all about.

Bring a friend, bring a chair. Rain or shine.

New and Noteworthy

Friday, January 22, 2027 at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale Friday, August 28.

Monday, November 2, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37. Presale on tickets now.

Wednesday, September 9, 7 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $15

Friday, November 13, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. Pre-sale Tickets on sale Thursday 8/27 noon-10pm (Password: TMZBUFFALO). General tickets on sale Friday 8/28 at 10 am.

Wednesday, September 9, 9 pm at Nietzsches, Buffalo, NY.

Friday, December 18, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $

Friday, November 27, 7 pm doors at the Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $46.60

Friday, October 2, 8:30 pm at Nietzsches, Buffalo, NY. $32.78+

Wednesday, November 25, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $26.98

Friday, December 4 and Saturday, December 5, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale.

Featuring: Out on the Tiles, Wilcox Mansion, Tsavo Highway, Letter to Elise, Garden Party, Part Time Genius, Big Black Zeppelin

WNY Bands Play Led Zeppelin and more to benefit Make A Wish.

Saturday, September 12, 4 pm at Sportmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $25/VIP $50. Get tickets here >

Thursday, October 29, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale.

Saturday, October 17, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $46.98 seated

Friday, October 9 and Saturday, October 10, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale.

Saturday, October 24, 7pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15

This week…

Live@Larkin Finale: Grosh Prime ft. Alexandra McArthur, Harry Graser & Zak Ward

Wednesday, August 26, 5 pm Larkin Square, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Wednesday, August 26, 6:30 pm doors at Buffalo Riverworks, Buffalo, NY. $60

Wednesday, August 26, 8 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $56/$46 lawn

Wednesday, August 26, 7 pm at Sportmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20

Nickel City Jazz

Thursday, August 27, 7:30 pm at Nietzsches, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15

Thursday, August 27, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. $10

Thursday, August 27, 7:30 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien, NY. $24+

Thursdays on the Water: The Floyd Concept – Two full sets

Thursday, August 27, 5 pm gates at Gratwick Park, North Tonawanda, NY. FREE

Summer Thursdays at the Beebe: Stu Weissman Duo

Thursday, August 27, 5:30 pm at Beebe’s on the Square, at The Brisbane Building, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Thursday, August 27, 6 pm on the Miss Buffalo, Buffalo, NY. More info and tickets here >

Thursday, August 27, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15ad/$20door

Thursday, August 27, 7 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY. $24+

Friday, August 28, 7 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, August 28, 8 pm at Seneca Niagara Event Center, Niagara Falls, NY. $76.75+

Friday and Saturday, August 28–29 at Moe Town Music Venue in Addison, NY. $94.99 for 2-Day Pass and Free Camping. Get tickets here!

The Kensingtons

Friday, August 28, 6 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, August 28, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $25

Friday, August 28, 7 pm at the Buffalo Olde Brewery, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Sharon Bailey

Friday, August 28, 8 pm at the Stone Jug , Youngstown NY. $

Friday, August 28, 3 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20

Friday, August 28, 7 pm at Revolver Records Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $13

Friday, August 28, 5 – 10:30 pm and August 29, noon – 10:30 pm, in Lewiston, NY. Get the full schedule here >

Saturday, August 29, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37.87

Saturday, August 29, 6:30 pm at The Caz, Buffalo, NY. $15

Grosh

Saturday, August 29, 8 pm at the Stone Jug , Youngstown NY. $

Canyon Lights

Saturday, August 29, 9 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $

Saturday, August 29, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20

Saturday, August 29, 2 pm at Terminal B at the Outer Harbor, Buffalo, NY. $59+

Saturday, August 29, 7 pm at The Strand Theatre, North Tonawnda, NY. $23.18. BYOB.

Saturday, August 29, 7 pm at Revolver Records Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $11

Sunday, August 30, 6:15 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien, NY. $24.75+

Sunday, August 30,3 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25

Sunday, August 30, 8 pm at University at Buffalo Department of Music’s Multi-Channel Studio, Buffalo, NY. $20/$18 students and seniors/$15 Hallwalls members

“Breach is an electronic and field recording sound concert mixed live via computer and mixing desk by Olivia Block through multiple speakers surrounding the audience. The composition contains field recordings from various locations within the Laguna San Ignacio (San Ignacio lagoon) in Baja, Mexico. Additionally, Block includes analog synth audio material in response to the field recordings.”

Monday, August 31, 7:30 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien, NY. $24+

“Something, Anything” features Claire, Stephen and Paul Weisenburger

Benefit happy hour with appetizers and cash bar – in support of The Friends of the Riverline.

Monday, August 31, 5-8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25

Tuesday, September 1, 7 pm at CMAC, Canandaigua, NY. $42.75+

Free Concert n Sportsmens Park for Foundation Night featuring the Twang Gang and Friends

Tuesday, September 1, 2026, 6 pm at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Tuesday, September 1, 7 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30

Wednesday, September 2, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $30 seated

Wednesday, September 2, 8 pm doors at Nietzsches, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Coming Up…

Music Matters Summer Concert Series: The Black Rock Beatles

Thursday, September 3, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Lewiston, NY. $10

Thursday, September 3, 5:30 pm gates at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $29.50-$86

Friday, September 4, 7 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $50+

Friday, September 4, 8 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, September 4, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.

Saturday, September 5, noon-3 pm at Becker Farms, Gasport, NY.

Saturday, September 5, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.

Sunday, September 6, 4 pm at Griffon Brewery and Gastropub, Lewiston, NY. FREE

Vibrant Strings, My Cousin Toné, Marcus Goldhaber, and Três Mais featuring Karrin Allyson

Sunday, September 6, 12:30 – 7:30 pm on Ellicott (and Huron) Street, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Karrin Allyson will perform with Três Mais

Gypsy Parlor Jazz Jam w/Becky Davis

Monday, September 7, 7 pm at Gypsy Parlor, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Tuesday, September 8, 7:30 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $27.01

Wednesday, September 9, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Saturday, September 12, 11 am-11 pm at Terminal B at the Outer Harbor, Buffalo, NY. FREE. MAP and SCHEDULE here >

Sunday, September 13, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $57.50+

Monday, September 14, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $50.52/$151.77 VIP

Wednesday, September 16, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37.87

Wednesday, September 16, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $46.50+

Thursday, September 17 at 7:30 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $86/$46 lawn

Friday, September 18 – Sunday, September 20, at Knox Farm, East Aurora, NY. More info and tickets here>

Goo Grief (early Goo Goo Dolls tribute) , Wolf Tickets

Friday, September 18, 7 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $10

Tuesday, September 22, 6 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $38

Tuesday, September 22 at 7 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $66

Wednesday, September 23, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $40+

Friday, September 25 & Saturday, September 26, 8 pm in The Bear’s Den Showroom, Seneca Niagara Casino, Niagara Falls, NY. $65, $75

Featuring members of The Strictly Hip and El Scorcho

Saturday, September 26, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $40+

Tuesday, September 29, 7 pm doors in Asbury Hall at Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $60

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