Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News

(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! If you have a cool concert or interesting event, email info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)
Free Concert n Sportsmens Park for Foundation Night featuring the Twang Gang and Friends
Tuesday, September 1, 2026, 6 pm at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. FREE
“Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation (SAMF), Sportsmens Tavern, The Cave & Becker Law present the Twang Gang SAMFoundation Membership Drive at Sportsmens Park on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, 6 pm with FREE admission.
This month’s foundation night will be a special event and Foundation members are encouraged to bring new friends and learn what the Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation is all about.
Bring a friend, bring a chair. Rain or shine.
New and Noteworthy
Donna The Buffalo
Friday, January 22, 2027 at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale Friday, August 28.
Corrosion of Conformity & The Sword
Monday, November 2, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37. Presale on tickets now.
Chloe Kimes w/The Travesties (duo)
Wednesday, September 9, 7 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $15
Too Many Zooz
Friday, November 13, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. Pre-sale Tickets on sale Thursday 8/27 noon-10pm (Password: TMZBUFFALO). General tickets on sale Friday 8/28 at 10 am.
Eleanor Ellis & Andy Cohen
Wednesday, September 9, 9 pm at Nietzsches, Buffalo, NY.
Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience
Friday, December 18, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $
54·40
Friday, November 27, 7 pm doors at the Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $46.60
bob. ft/ Al + Vinnie from moe. – Interpretation of Bob Dylan
Friday, October 2, 8:30 pm at Nietzsches, Buffalo, NY. $32.78+
The Strictly Hip performs the Tragically Hip’s Final Concert
Wednesday, November 25, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $26.98
Aqueous
Friday, December 4 and Saturday, December 5, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale.
Shredd and Ragan Present The Zeptember Show
Featuring: Out on the Tiles, Wilcox Mansion, Tsavo Highway, Letter to Elise, Garden Party, Part Time Genius, Big Black Zeppelin
WNY Bands Play Led Zeppelin and more to benefit Make A Wish.
Saturday, September 12, 4 pm at Sportmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $25/VIP $50. Get tickets here >
Dogs In A Pile & Kitchen Dwellers
Thursday, October 29, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale.
The Jayhawks w/The Cactus Blossoms
Saturday, October 17, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $46.98 seated
The Disco Biscuits
Friday, October 9 and Saturday, October 10, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale.
Big Shrimp
Saturday, October 24, 7pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15
This week…
Live@Larkin Finale: Grosh Prime ft. Alexandra McArthur, Harry Graser & Zak Ward
Wednesday, August 26, 5 pm Larkin Square, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Black Label Society w/Zakk Sabbath and Dark Chapel
Wednesday, August 26, 6:30 pm doors at Buffalo Riverworks, Buffalo, NY. $60
The Rock Orchestra
Wednesday, August 26, 8 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $56/$46 lawn
Andy Thomas
Wednesday, August 26, 7 pm at Sportmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20
Nickel City Jazz
Thursday, August 27, 7:30 pm at Nietzsches, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Eberwine and the Little Mountain Band
Thursday, August 27, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. $10
Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber
Thursday, August 27, 7:30 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien, NY. $24+
Thursdays on the Water: The Floyd Concept – Two full sets
Thursday, August 27, 5 pm gates at Gratwick Park, North Tonawanda, NY. FREE
Summer Thursdays at the Beebe: Stu Weissman Duo
Thursday, August 27, 5:30 pm at Beebe’s on the Square, at The Brisbane Building, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Buffalo Dead All Stars: Ship of Fools
Thursday, August 27, 6 pm on the Miss Buffalo, Buffalo, NY. More info and tickets here >
Sarah Borges
Thursday, August 27, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15ad/$20door
Wu-Tang Clan wsg/Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
Thursday, August 27, 7 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY. $24+
The Waves, Ordinary Feeling, Wren Cove, The Turbulents
Friday, August 28, 7 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $10
Lady A (formerly Lady Antebellum)
Friday, August 28, 8 pm at Seneca Niagara Event Center, Niagara Falls, NY. $76.75+
Camp Scampi Music, Food and Arts Festival
Friday and Saturday, August 28–29 at Moe Town Music Venue in Addison, NY. $94.99 for 2-Day Pass and Free Camping. Get tickets here!
The Kensingtons
Friday, August 28, 6 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
The Joey Gonzalez Collective
Friday, August 28, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $25
The Brass Machine
Friday, August 28, 7 pm at the Buffalo Olde Brewery, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Sharon Bailey
Friday, August 28, 8 pm at the Stone Jug , Youngstown NY. $
Professor Louie & The Crowmatix
Friday, August 28, 3 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20
14 Mafia & Early Bird Presents Headliners Only
Friday, August 28, 7 pm at Revolver Records Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $13
2026 Lewiston Jazz Festival
Friday, August 28, 5 – 10:30 pm and August 29, noon – 10:30 pm, in Lewiston, NY. Get the full schedule here >
HELMET w/Spirit In The Room and Jeweltone
Saturday, August 29, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37.87
Past Masters – Celebrating The Music Of The Beatles
Saturday, August 29, 6:30 pm at The Caz, Buffalo, NY. $15
Grosh
Saturday, August 29, 8 pm at the Stone Jug , Youngstown NY. $
Canyon Lights
Saturday, August 29, 9 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $
Dead Letter Office – A Tribute to R.E.M.
Saturday, August 29, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20
Tacos and Tequila Festival ft/T.I., Too $hort, Trina, Chingy, Petey Pablo, Ying Yang Twins, Yung Joc, DJ Ashton Martin
Saturday, August 29, 2 pm at Terminal B at the Outer Harbor, Buffalo, NY. $59+
An intimate evening with The Soul Street Band
Saturday, August 29, 7 pm at The Strand Theatre, North Tonawnda, NY. $23.18. BYOB.
Maze Piper Drum Sextet: Ben Renzoni, Angelo Delaney, Matt Incontro, Isaiah Gethers and James Benders
Saturday, August 29, 7 pm at Revolver Records Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $11
Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson w/The Hu & Orgy
Sunday, August 30, 6:15 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien, NY. $24.75+
The Chicago Authority A Tribute to the Music of Chicago
Sunday, August 30,3 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25
Olivia Block performs Breach
Sunday, August 30, 8 pm at University at Buffalo Department of Music’s Multi-Channel Studio, Buffalo, NY. $20/$18 students and seniors/$15 Hallwalls members
“Breach is an electronic and field recording sound concert mixed live via computer and mixing desk by Olivia Block through multiple speakers surrounding the audience. The composition contains field recordings from various locations within the Laguna San Ignacio (San Ignacio lagoon) in Baja, Mexico. Additionally, Block includes analog synth audio material in response to the field recordings.”
TLC & Salt-N-Pepa w/En Vogue
Monday, August 31, 7:30 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien, NY. $24+
End of Summer Happy Hour w/Something, Anything
“Something, Anything” features Claire, Stephen and Paul Weisenburger
Benefit happy hour with appetizers and cash bar – in support of The Friends of the Riverline.
Monday, August 31, 5-8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25
JERRY GARCIA SYMPHONIC CELEBRATION wsgs/ Melvin Seals, Jacklyn LaBranch, Tom Hamilton, Grahame Lesh, John Morgan Kimock, & Kanika Moore
Tuesday, September 1, 7 pm at CMAC, Canandaigua, NY. $42.75+
Free Concert n Sportsmens Park for Foundation Night featuring the Twang Gang and Friends
Tuesday, September 1, 2026, 6 pm at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Alexandr Misko wgs/Gareth Pearson and Forest Bailey
Tuesday, September 1, 7 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30
Holton & Powell presents The Mid-Week Vibe XLVII ft/Terry Mason, Labrina, and DJ Hassan
Wednesday, September 2, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $30 seated
Les Greene the Swayzees wsg/Pine Fever
Wednesday, September 2, 8 pm doors at Nietzsches, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Coming Up…
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: The Black Rock Beatles
Thursday, September 3, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Lewiston, NY. $10
Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening
Thursday, September 3, 5:30 pm gates at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $29.50-$86
An Evening with Livingston Taylor
Friday, September 4, 7 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $50+
Transmission Dance Party presents: 80s Night
Friday, September 4, 8 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $10
I Remember Buffalo (music of The Tragically Hip)
Friday, September 4, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.
“Down on the Farm” with Junior Jerry Jam ft/Dead Alliance Buffalo
Saturday, September 5, noon-3 pm at Becker Farms, Gasport, NY.
Hip Monarch & Saving Waves
Saturday, September 5, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.
Tiger Chung Lee
Sunday, September 6, 4 pm at Griffon Brewery and Gastropub, Lewiston, NY. FREE
5th Annual Buffalo Jazz Festival
Vibrant Strings, My Cousin Toné, Marcus Goldhaber, and Três Mais featuring Karrin Allyson
Sunday, September 6, 12:30 – 7:30 pm on Ellicott (and Huron) Street, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Gypsy Parlor Jazz Jam w/Becky Davis
Monday, September 7, 7 pm at Gypsy Parlor, Buffalo, NY. FREE
STEEL BEANS PRESENTS: Steel Beans is… a Psyop Tour 2026
Tuesday, September 8, 7:30 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $27.01
Buffalo Dead All Stars w/Brass Machine
Wednesday, September 9, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
Music Is Art 2026
Saturday, September 12, 11 am-11 pm at Terminal B at the Outer Harbor, Buffalo, NY. FREE. MAP and SCHEDULE here >
Leonid & Friends
Sunday, September 13, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $57.50+
Minus The Bear w/Keep
Monday, September 14, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $50.52/$151.77 VIP
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls w/Emily Wolfe & Black Guy Fawkes
Wednesday, September 16, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37.87
Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra: Opening Night with Lang Lang
Wednesday, September 16, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $46.50+
Roger Daltrey wsg/Amy Helm
Thursday, September 17 at 7:30 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $86/$46 lawn
Borderland Festival 2026
Friday, September 18 – Sunday, September 20, at Knox Farm, East Aurora, NY. More info and tickets here>
Goo Grief (early Goo Goo Dolls tribute), Wolf Tickets
Friday, September 18, 7 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $10
Marc Scibilia
Tuesday, September 22, 6 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $38
Ray LaMontagne wsg/The Weather Station
Tuesday, September 22 at 7 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $66
Jet – Down The Moonlight Mile Revue
Wednesday, September 23, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $40+
John Oates & The Good Road Band
Friday, September 25 & Saturday, September 26, 8 pm in The Bear’s Den Showroom, Seneca Niagara Casino, Niagara Falls, NY. $65, $75
The Band in Black performing the music of Johnny Cash
Featuring members of The Strictly Hip and El Scorcho
Saturday, September 26, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $40+
Pat Metheny Side-Eye III+
Tuesday, September 29, 7 pm doors in Asbury Hall at Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $60