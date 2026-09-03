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Home Life Music Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News

Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News

By
Miers On Music
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GROSH Prime closes out the 2026 Live@Larkin season. Photo/artwork by Kim Miers

(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! If you have a cool concert or interesting event, email info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)

Free Concert n Sportsmens Park for Foundation Night featuring the Twang Gang and Friends

Tuesday, September 1, 2026, 6 pm at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. FREE

May be an image of text that says 'Sporismens ens N SPORTSMEN'S AMERICANA MUSICFOUNDATION B BECKERLAW L 1W PERSONALIN INJURY'

“Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation (SAMF), Sportsmens Tavern, The Cave & Becker Law present the Twang Gang SAMFoundation Membership Drive at Sportsmens Park on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, 6 pm with FREE admission.

This month’s foundation night will be a special event and Foundation members are encouraged to bring new friends and learn what the Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation is all about.

Bring a friend, bring a chair. Rain or shine.

New and Noteworthy

Donna The Buffalo

Friday, January 22, 2027 at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale Friday, August 28.

Donna The Buffalo

Corrosion of Conformity & The Sword

Monday, November 2, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37. Presale on tickets now.

Chloe Kimes w/The Travesties (duo)

Wednesday, September 9, 7 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $15

Too Many Zooz

Friday, November 13, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. Pre-sale Tickets on sale Thursday 8/27 noon-10pm (Password: TMZBUFFALO). General tickets on sale Friday 8/28 at 10 am.

Too Many Zooz: Live in Canada (Mostly!) Tour

Eleanor Ellis & Andy Cohen

Wednesday, September 9, 9 pm at Nietzsches, Buffalo, NY.

Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

Friday, December 18, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $

54·40

Friday, November 27, 7 pm doors at the Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $46.60

54·40

bob. ft/ Al + Vinnie from moe. – Interpretation of Bob Dylan

Friday, October 2, 8:30 pm at Nietzsches, Buffalo, NY. $32.78+

bob. featuring Al + Vinnie from moe. @ Nietzsche's - 10.2.2026 event banner

The Strictly Hip performs the Tragically Hip’s Final Concert

Wednesday, November 25, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $26.98

The Strictly Hip

Aqueous

Friday, December 4 and Saturday, December 5, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale.

Aqueous 2 Night Pass

Shredd and Ragan Present The Zeptember Show

Featuring: Out on the Tiles, Wilcox Mansion, Tsavo Highway, Letter to Elise, Garden Party, Part Time Genius, Big Black Zeppelin

WNY Bands Play Led Zeppelin and more to benefit Make A Wish.

Saturday, September 12, 4 pm at Sportmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $25/VIP $50. Get tickets here >

Dogs In A Pile & Kitchen Dwellers

Thursday, October 29, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale.

The Jayhawks w/The Cactus Blossoms

Saturday, October 17, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $46.98 seated

The Disco Biscuits

Friday, October 9 and Saturday, October 10, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale.

The Disco Biscuits 2 Night Pass

Big Shrimp

Saturday, October 24, 7pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15

This week…

Live@Larkin Finale: Grosh Prime ft. Alexandra McArthur, Harry Graser & Zak Ward

Wednesday, August 26, 5 pm Larkin Square, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Black Label Society w/Zakk Sabbath and Dark Chapel

Wednesday, August 26, 6:30 pm doors at Buffalo Riverworks, Buffalo, NY. $60

The Rock Orchestra

Wednesday, August 26, 8 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $56/$46 lawn

Andy Thomas

Wednesday, August 26, 7 pm at Sportmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20

Nickel City Jazz

Thursday, August 27, 7:30 pm at Nietzsches, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15

Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Eberwine and the Little Mountain Band

Thursday, August 27, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. $10

Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber

Thursday, August 27, 7:30 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien, NY. $24+

Thursdays on the Water: The Floyd Concept – Two full sets

Thursday, August 27, 5 pm gates at Gratwick Park, North Tonawanda, NY. FREE

Summer Thursdays at the Beebe: Stu Weissman Duo

Thursday, August 27, 5:30 pm at Beebe’s on the Square, at The Brisbane Building, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Buffalo Dead All Stars: Ship of Fools

Thursday, August 27, 6 pm on the Miss Buffalo, Buffalo, NY. More info and tickets here >

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Sarah Borges

Thursday, August 27, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15ad/$20door

Wu-Tang Clan wsg/Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Thursday, August 27, 7 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY. $24+

The Waves, Ordinary Feeling, Wren Cove, The Turbulents

Friday, August 28, 7 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $10

Lady A (formerly Lady Antebellum)

Friday, August 28, 8 pm at Seneca Niagara Event Center, Niagara Falls, NY. $76.75+

Camp Scampi Music, Food and Arts Festival

Friday and Saturday, August 28–29 at Moe Town Music Venue in Addison, NY. $94.99 for 2-Day Pass and Free Camping. Get tickets here!

The Kensingtons

Friday, August 28, 6 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

The Joey Gonzalez Collective

Friday, August 28, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $25

The Brass Machine

Friday, August 28, 7 pm at the Buffalo Olde Brewery, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Sharon Bailey

Friday, August 28, 8 pm at the Stone Jug , Youngstown NY. $

Professor Louie & The Crowmatix

Friday, August 28, 3 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20

14 Mafia & Early Bird Presents Headliners Only

Friday, August 28, 7 pm at Revolver Records Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $13

14 Mafia & Early Bird Presents Headliners Only

2026 Lewiston Jazz Festival

Friday, August 28, 5 – 10:30 pm and August 29, noon – 10:30 pm, in Lewiston, NY. Get the full schedule here >

HELMET w/Spirit In The Room and Jeweltone

Saturday, August 29, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37.87

Past Masters – Celebrating The Music Of The Beatles

Saturday, August 29, 6:30 pm at The Caz, Buffalo, NY. $15

Grosh

Saturday, August 29, 8 pm at the Stone Jug , Youngstown NY. $

Canyon Lights

Saturday, August 29, 9 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $

Dead Letter Office – A Tribute to R.E.M.

Saturday, August 29, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20

Tacos and Tequila Festival ft/T.I., Too $hort, Trina, Chingy, Petey Pablo, Ying Yang Twins, Yung Joc, DJ Ashton Martin

Saturday, August 29, 2 pm at Terminal B at the Outer Harbor, Buffalo, NY. $59+

An intimate evening with The Soul Street Band

Saturday, August 29, 7 pm at The Strand Theatre, North Tonawnda, NY. $23.18. BYOB.

The Soul Street Band @ The Strand Theatre

Maze Piper Drum Sextet: Ben Renzoni, Angelo Delaney, Matt Incontro, Isaiah Gethers and James Benders

Saturday, August 29, 7 pm at Revolver Records Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $11

Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson w/The Hu & Orgy

Sunday, August 30, 6:15 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien, NY. $24.75+

The Chicago Authority A Tribute to the Music of Chicago

Sunday, August 30,3 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25

Olivia Block performs Breach

Sunday, August 30, 8 pm at University at Buffalo Department of Music’s Multi-Channel Studio, Buffalo, NY. $20/$18 students and seniors/$15 Hallwalls members

“Breach is an electronic and field recording sound concert mixed live via computer and mixing desk by Olivia Block through multiple speakers surrounding the audience. The composition contains field recordings from various locations within the Laguna San Ignacio (San Ignacio lagoon) in Baja, Mexico. Additionally, Block includes analog synth audio material in response to the field recordings.”

TLC & Salt-N-Pepa w/En Vogue

Monday, August 31, 7:30 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien, NY. $24+

End of Summer Happy Hour w/Something, Anything

“Something, Anything” features Claire, Stephen and Paul Weisenburger

Benefit happy hour with appetizers and cash bar – in support of The Friends of the Riverline.

Monday, August 31, 5-8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25

JERRY GARCIA SYMPHONIC CELEBRATION wsgs/ Melvin Seals, Jacklyn LaBranch, Tom Hamilton, Grahame Lesh, John Morgan Kimock, & Kanika Moore

Tuesday, September 1, 7 pm at CMAC, Canandaigua, NY. $42.75+

Free Concert n Sportsmens Park for Foundation Night featuring the Twang Gang and Friends

Tuesday, September 1, 2026, 6 pm at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Alexandr Misko wgs/Gareth Pearson and Forest Bailey

Tuesday, September 1, 7 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30

Holton & Powell presents The Mid-Week Vibe XLVII ft/Terry Mason, Labrina, and DJ Hassan

Wednesday, September 2, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $30 seated

Les Greene the Swayzees wsg/Pine Fever

Wednesday, September 2, 8 pm doors at Nietzsches, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Coming Up…

Music Matters Summer Concert Series: The Black Rock Beatles

Thursday, September 3, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Lewiston, NY. $10

Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening

Thursday, September 3, 5:30 pm gates at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $29.50-$86

An Evening with Livingston Taylor

Friday, September 4, 7 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $50+

Transmission Dance Party presents: 80s Night

Friday, September 4, 8 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $10

I Remember Buffalo (music of The Tragically Hip)

Friday, September 4, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.

Down on the Farm” with Junior Jerry Jam ft/Dead Alliance Buffalo

Saturday, September 5, noon-3 pm at Becker Farms, Gasport, NY.

Hip Monarch & Saving Waves

Saturday, September 5, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.

Tiger Chung Lee

Sunday, September 6, 4 pm at Griffon Brewery and Gastropub, Lewiston, NY. FREE

5th Annual Buffalo Jazz Festival

Vibrant Strings, My Cousin Toné, Marcus Goldhaber, and Três Mais featuring Karrin Allyson

Sunday, September 6, 12:30 – 7:30 pm on Ellicott (and Huron) Street, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Karrin Allyson will perform with Três Mais

Gypsy Parlor Jazz Jam w/Becky Davis

Monday, September 7, 7 pm at Gypsy Parlor, Buffalo, NY. FREE

STEEL BEANS PRESENTS: Steel Beans is… a Psyop Tour 2026

Tuesday, September 8, 7:30 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $27.01

Buffalo Dead All Stars w/Brass Machine

Wednesday, September 9, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Music Is Art 2026

Saturday, September 12, 11 am-11 pm at Terminal B at the Outer Harbor, Buffalo, NY. FREE. MAP and SCHEDULE here >

Leonid & Friends

Sunday, September 13, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $57.50+

Minus The Bear w/Keep

Monday, September 14, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $50.52/$151.77 VIP

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls w/Emily Wolfe & Black Guy Fawkes

Wednesday, September 16, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37.87

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra: Opening Night with Lang Lang

Wednesday, September 16, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $46.50+

Roger Daltrey wsg/Amy Helm

Thursday, September 17 at 7:30 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $86/$46 lawn

RogerDaltrey_PC-FabriceDemessence3502 (2)

Borderland Festival 2026

Friday, September 18 – Sunday, September 20, at Knox Farm, East Aurora, NY. More info and tickets here>

Goo Grief (early Goo Goo Dolls tribute), Wolf Tickets

Friday, September 18, 7 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $10

Marc Scibilia

Tuesday, September 22, 6 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $38

Ray LaMontagne wsg/The Weather Station

Tuesday, September 22 at 7 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $66

Jet – Down The Moonlight Mile Revue

Wednesday, September 23, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $40+

John Oates & The Good Road Band

Friday, September 25 & Saturday, September 26, 8 pm in The Bear’s Den Showroom, Seneca Niagara Casino, Niagara Falls, NY. $65, $75

The Band in Black performing the music of Johnny Cash

Featuring members of The Strictly Hip and El Scorcho

Saturday, September 26, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $40+

Pat Metheny Side-Eye III+

Tuesday, September 29, 7 pm doors in Asbury Hall at Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $60

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