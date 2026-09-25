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“I Would Anticipate Him Being Ready Next Week” | Lindy Ruff Gives An Update On Olen Zellweger

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WNYmedia Network
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Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media on September 25, 2026 after training camp practice. He provided injury updates and discussed the addition of Matt Grzelcyk. He spoke about the team standards and leadership, along with what he sees in Konsta Helenius.

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