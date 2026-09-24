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“Optimistic It’s Not Too Bad” | Lindy Ruff On Alex Lyon Injury Update | Buffalo Sabres

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WNYmedia Network
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Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media after a 3-2 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings in game three of the preseason. Ruff gave an injury update on Alex Lyon and Jiri Kulich who both left the game early with injuries. Ruff talked about the compete level from the team and what he liked in the game. He also talked about what he hopes to see in the final preseason game of the year against Pittsburgh.

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