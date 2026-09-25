The Aud: Buffalo’s Demolished Hockey Fortress | TFC Stadiums

Buffalo Memorial Auditorium, better known as The Aud, was one of the loudest, strangest and most recognizable arenas in NHL history.



Originally opened in 1940, the building was later reconstructed for the arrival of the Buffalo Sabres, including an enormous project that raised its 2,200-ton roof by 24 feet. The result was a steep, enclosed hockey arena with an undersized rink, flexible glass, cramped facilities and fans sitting almost directly above the action.



The Aud hosted the French Connection, Gilbert Perreault, Dominik Hasek, Pat LaFontaine, Alexander Mogilny and some of the biggest moments in Sabres history. It was also the site of the infamous 1975 Fog Game, when heat and humidity covered the rink in fog while a bat flew above the players during the Stanley Cup Final.



Despite its atmosphere and importance to Buffalo, the arena became outdated. The Sabres played their final game there in 1996, but the abandoned building remained beside its replacement for another thirteen years before demolition finally began.



Today on TFC Stadiums, we look at the complete history of The Aud, from its Depression-era construction and NHL transformation to its final game, demolition and the lasting connection between its former center ice and Buffalo’s waterfront.



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Source: TFC Stadiums — Watch the original video on YouTube