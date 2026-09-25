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Home Video Canada’s reaction to Trump renamed Lake Ontario ‘Lake America’: ‘Outrage’ over ‘shenanigans’

Canada’s reaction to Trump renamed Lake Ontario ‘Lake America’: ‘Outrage’ over ‘shenanigans’

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WNYmedia Network
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President Donald Trump's move to rename Lake Ontario as Lake America has been greeted with a mix of ridicule and disbelief from many local residents and politicians.

Trump signed an executive order Aug. 27 directing officials to make the change in an apparent attempt to snub Canada after tariff negotiations broke down and the trade war between the two nations escalated.

Critics of the move have been vocal, and many residents were left confused.

How Americans feel about Trump's renaming: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2026/08/28/lake-ontario-america-trump-name-change-reactions/91505085007/

Sign up for our newsletter for the day's top stories, from sports to movies to politics to world events: https://profile.usatoday.com/newsletters/daily-briefing/

Source: USA TODAY — Watch the original video on YouTube

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