“He’s Gonna Be A Lot Of Fun To Play With.” | Owen Power Talks About His New Teammate

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Owen Power spoke with the media on September 24, 2026 after training camp practice. He spoke about his recovery in the offseason and what the team can build upon from last season. He discussed playing with Louis Crevier and the challenge that comes with learning a new system.

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