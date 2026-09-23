“Who Ate All The Donuts?” | Sabres Players’ Kids Deliver Donuts & Apple Cider! | Buffalo Sabres

Watch as Tage Thompson, Beck Malenstyn and Peyton Krebs' children deliver donuts and apple cider to their dads after training camp practice to welcome them back for the new season!
Subscribe to the Buffalo Sabres YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2G1G8eT
For More Sabres Action: https://bufsabres.co/2XAYg5m
#BuffaloSabres #Sabres #NHL
For more Sabres action: Sabres.com
Follow us on X: twitter.com/BuffaloSabres
Follow us on TikTok: https://bufsabres.co/TikTok
Follow us on Instagram: Instagram.com/buffalosabres
Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/buffalosabres
Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube