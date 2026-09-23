“Who Ate All The Donuts?” | Sabres Players’ Kids Deliver Donuts & Apple Cider! | Buffalo Sabres

Watch as Tage Thompson, Beck Malenstyn and Peyton Krebs' children deliver donuts and apple cider to their dads after training camp practice to welcome them back for the new season!

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Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube