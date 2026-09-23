“We’ll Know More Tomorrow” | Lindy Ruff Provides Injury Updates

Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff speaks to the media on September 22, 2026 after the second preseason game vs the Columbus Blue Jackets. He provides injury updates on Zellweger and Samuelsson. He discusses the positives from the game and things to work on, along with the chemistry between Ostlund and Benson.
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