“We’ll Know More Tomorrow” | Lindy Ruff Provides Injury Updates

Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff speaks to the media on September 22, 2026 after the second preseason game vs the Columbus Blue Jackets. He provides injury updates on Zellweger and Samuelsson. He discusses the positives from the game and things to work on, along with the chemistry between Ostlund and Benson.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Sabres YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2G1G8eT

For More Sabres Action: https://bufsabres.co/2XAYg5m

#BuffaloSabres #Sabres #NHL

For more Sabres action: Sabres.com

Follow us on X: twitter.com/BuffaloSabres

Follow us on TikTok: https://bufsabres.co/TikTok

Follow us on Instagram: Instagram.com/buffalosabres

Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/buffalosabres

Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube