“Maybe We’re Gonna Have To Deal With A Little Adversity Right Off The Bat.” | Lindy Ruff On Injuries

Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media after training camp practice on September 23, 2026. He provides injury updates and discusses the depth within the defense. He speaks on Crevier’s play and Mrtka’s growth.
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