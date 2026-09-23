“Always Gotta Be Ready When He’s On the Ice” | Zach Benson speaks on playing with Noah Ostlund

Buffalo Sabres forward Zach Benson spoke to the media on September 22, 2026 after the second preseason game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. He discussed getting back into game pace during the preseason and his connection on the ice with Noah Ostlund.
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