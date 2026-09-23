“Steps Have Been Taken,More Need To Be Taken”| Eric Staal On This Buffalo Sabres Team|Buffalo Sabres

Sabres Special Assistant to the General Manager Eric Staal joined the Buffalo Sabres’ show, Sabres Live, with Brian Duff and Martin Biron on September 23, 2026. They discussed his new role, his relationship with the players, the powerplay, faceoffs, empty-netters and more!

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Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube