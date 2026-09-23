“Who Knows What His Ceiling Is?” | Josh Norris on Noah Ostlund

Buffalo Sabres forward Josh Norris spoke to the media on September 22, 2026 after the second preseason game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. He spoke about playing with Konsta Helenius and the growth of Noah Ostlund. He discusses his personal goals for the season and the bond of the team.
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