“We’ll Use This To Get Ready For Game 1” | Lindy Ruff Ahead Of Preseason Game 2 | Bufffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media on September 22, 2026 ahead of a preseason game with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Ruff talked about the matchup with the Blue Jackets and how the team looked in the first preseason game against the Penguins. He also discussed the shortened preseason and what he wants to see from his team

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