“I Just Show Up And Do My Job.” | Zach Metsa On Earning A Roster Spot

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Zach Metsa met with the media on September 21, 2026 after the first preseason game vs the Pittsburgh Penguins. He spoke about returning to game play and taking on different roles on the ice. He discussed building off of his performance last season and what he has been working on ahead of this year.
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