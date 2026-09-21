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“Need To Build Off Last Year” | Seth Appert Ahead Of Preseason Game In Pittsburgh | Buffalo Sabres

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WNYmedia Network
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Buffalo Sabres assistant coach Seth Appert spoke to the media ahead of a preseason game on September 21, 2026 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Appert talked about his coaching type and what he wants to see out of his players during a shortened preseason. He also talked about the team's power play last season and what his goals are going into the new season.

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Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube

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