“Need To Build Off Last Year” | Seth Appert Ahead Of Preseason Game In Pittsburgh | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres assistant coach Seth Appert spoke to the media ahead of a preseason game on September 21, 2026 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Appert talked about his coaching type and what he wants to see out of his players during a shortened preseason. He also talked about the team's power play last season and what his goals are going into the new season.

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