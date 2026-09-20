GAME RECAP: Buffalo Bisons vs Rochester Red Wings 9/20/26

At Sahlen Field on Sunday, the Buffalo Bisons failed to play spoiler to the Rochester Red Wings, who defeated the Herd in their final game of the season to win four of six against them and clinch a spot in the Triple-A playoffs. Rochester hit eight home runs to help it defeat Buffalo 15-8.

To read the full game recap: https://www.mlb.com/milb/buffalo/news/bisons-season-ends-with-loss-to-rochester

The Bisons will begin the 2027 season on March 26, 2027, with a three-game road series against the Omaha Storm Chasers, then will begin their 40th season at Sahlen Field on March 30 with a six-game set against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Source: Buffalo Bisons — Watch the original video on YouTube