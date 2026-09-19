“It was fun, had quite a few fans out.” | Olen Zellweger on the Blue & Gold Scrimmage

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Olen Zellweger spoke to the media on September 19, 2026 after the Blue & Gold Scrimmage. He spoke about the scrimmage and the fans in attendance along with his excitement for the season to get started. He discusses playing alongside Owen Power for the scrimmage and what he thinks of the team so far.

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Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube