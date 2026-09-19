“They were probably the best line on the ice.” | Lindy Ruff on the Ostlund, Benson, and Quinn Line

Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media on September 19, 2026 after the Blue & Gold Scrimmage. He discussed the scrimmage performance, including that of Jiri Kulich, Beck Malenstyn, and Olen Zellweger. He spoke about upcoming decisions for the coaching staff and how the lines may look this season.
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