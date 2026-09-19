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Home Around Our Network Sports GAME RECAP: Buffalo Bisons vs Rochester Red Wings 9/19/26

GAME RECAP: Buffalo Bisons vs Rochester Red Wings 9/19/26

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WNYmedia Network
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The Buffalo Bisons were unable to answer early scoring by the Rochester Red Wings in a 7-3 loss on Saturday afternoon at Sahlen Field.

To read the full game recap: https://www.mlb.com/milb/buffalo/news/bisons-rally-comes-up-short-against-rochester-on-saturday

Buffalo and Rochester are scheduled for a 12:05 p.m. first pitch on Sunday afternoon at Sahlen Field for the season finale. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begin at 11:45 a.m.

Source: Buffalo Bisons — Watch the original video on YouTube

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