Why RUSH Matters w/Jeff Miers and Ray Wawrzyniak: Ep. 7 – The Summer of Rush!

Welcome friends, to “Why Rush Matters.”

If you told me and Ray a year ago that the biggest tour of summer 2026 would feature a reborn Rush, we might’ve wondered what parallel reality you’d taken up residence in. Sure, wishful thinking has its place, and who are we if we live without belief in a dream? But back then, the cold reality smacked of finality. The beautiful dream was over.

And yet, here we are, nearing the end of a summer season we never thought we’d be gifted. The band firmly exists in the here and now, the reviews from fans and critics alike have been close to unanimously glowing, and as the Fifty Something Tour rolls on, the 2026 edition of Rush grows tighter, more powerful, the performances ever more emotionally resonant and meaningful.

For this new episode of Why Rush Matters, we take some time to reflect on the shows we’ve seen so far, the magnificence of Anika Nilles, the difference between a transcendent show and one that is simply “great,” and our plans for the remaining dates on the US portion of the tour.

Join us as we take a moment to bask in the glory of “The Summer of Rush!”

Apple Podcast:

Spotify Podcast:

Produced by 678Main Studio and Creative Services In Partnership with Pantheon Media Audio Engineer: Joe Jacobs Videography/Editing: Harry Jones Graphic Design: Kim Miers

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Title and Outro music by Jeff Miers

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