Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News

(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! If you have a cool concert or interesting event, email info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)
Buffalo Place announces “The Hiker Music Series”
Every Wednesday and Friday from 5-7 p.m. through October 2, at Roosevelt Plaza, Downtown Buffalo, NY. FREE
September 2 – TJ Zindle
September 4 – Peter Burakowski
September 9 – Erin Hoyle & Steven Carlos Padin
September 11 – Jonathan Bobowicz
September 16 – Sonny Baker
September 18 – Mark Costantino & Brandon Delmont
September 23 – Megan Brown & Grace Lougen: Girls of Grosh
September 25 – Kevin Sampson
September 30 – Bruce Wojick & Jamie Holka: Brothers of Invention
October 2 – Zak Ward
Don’t Forget: This Sunday is Superjam 2026 at Sunset Bar & Grill
Sunday, September 6, 2-? pm at Sunset Bar & Grill, Wilson, NY.
Shredd and Ragan present The Zeptember Show: Out on the Tiles, Wilcox Mansion, Tsavo Highway, Letter to Elise, Garden Party, Part Time Genius, Big Black Zeppelin
Benefits Make A Wish foundation.
Saturday, September 12, 4 pm at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $25/VIP $50 (first 50 includes New Era hat, drink ticket, special seating area and more)
Last minute Road Trip! 2026 Adirondack Independence Music Festival
Friday, September 4 – Sunday, September 6, Gates open at noon on Friday, and 11 am on Saturday and Sunday. Music runs each day until 11 pm, at Charles R. Wood Park in Lake George, NY. Tickets and more info here >
New and Noteworthy
Big Something w/ Big Blitz
Friday, November 20, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $29.21
Workingman’s Dead (3 sets)
Friday, September 25, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $26.42
John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band
Saturday April 3rd, 2027, 7:30 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $45.90
Coat of Many Colors: A Celebration of The Life, Music & Legacy of Dolly Parton ft/ Amy Frost, Leah Pinnaveah,Sherri McMahon, Scott Celani and more
Benefitting Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
Friday, September 18, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20
A Night with Labrina & Friends
Saturday, October 3, 7 pm at Revolver Records Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $16
The Sheila Divine wsg/Will Dailey
Saturday, November 7, 7 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25
Ana Popovic
Saturday March 13, 2027, 7 pm at Samuel’s Grande Manor, Williamsville, NY. Tickets at Outhousetickets.com.
Sara Evans
Saturday, December 9, 7:30 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $67.90 – $232.90
Donna The Buffalo
Friday, January 22, 2027 at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale Friday, August 28.
Corrosion of Conformity & The Sword
Monday, November 2, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37. Presale on tickets now.
Too Many Zooz
Friday, November 13, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now.
Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience
Friday, December 18, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $
54·40
Friday, November 27, 7 pm doors at the Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $46.60
bob. ft/ Al + Vinnie from moe. – Interpretation of Bob Dylan
Friday, October 2, 8:30 pm at Nietzsches, Buffalo, NY. $32.78+
This week…
Holton & Powell presents The Mid-Week Vibe XLVII ft/Terry Mason, Labrina, and DJ Hassan
Wednesday, September 2, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $30 seated
Les Greene the Swayzees wsg/Pine Fever
Wednesday, September 2, 8 pm doors at Nietzsches, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: The Black Rock Beatles
Thursday, September 3, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. $10
Photon w/ Beü
Thursday, September 3, 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20.72
Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening
Thursday, September 3, 5:30 pm gates at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $29.50-$86
The Elders – MOCUS Jazz Legends CD & DVD Release Concert
George Caldwell • Sabu Adeyola • Abdul Rahman Qadir • Melvin Henderson
Thursday, September 3, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $27 stage area/$22 bar area
An Evening with Livingston Taylor
Friday, September 4, 7 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $50+
Throwback Fair – Celebration of Women in 90s Rock
A Celebration of Lilith Fair w/ Unplugged (MTV Tribute) & Silent Legacy (Melissa Etheridge Tribute)
Friday, September 4, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $13.92
DeeAnn DiMeo Quartet
Friday, September 4, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $20 stage area/$17 bar area
Transmission Dance Party presents: 80s Night
Friday, September 4, 8 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $10
I Remember Buffalo (music of The Tragically Hip)
Friday, September 4, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.
“Down on the Farm” with Junior Jerry Jam ft/Dead Alliance Buffalo
Saturday, September 5, noon-3 pm at Becker Farms, Gasport, NY.
Hip Monarch & Saving Waves
Saturday, September 5, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.
West of the Mark at the Sunflowers of Sanborn
Saturday, September 5, 5-8 pm at 3311 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn, NY. FREE
Michael Delano – Sad Songs and Hockey Fights
Saturday, September 5, 7 pm at Revolver Records Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $11
Shaky Stage
Saturday, September 5, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10
Drivin N Cryin wsg/ Laid Back Country Picker
Sunday, September 6, 4 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $30
Tiger Chung Lee
Sunday, September 6, 4 pm at Griffon Brewery and Gastropub, Lewiston, NY. FREE
5th Annual Buffalo Jazz Festival
Vibrant Strings, My Cousin Toné, Marcus Goldhaber, and Três Mais featuring Karrin Allyson
Sunday, September 6, 12:30 – 7:30 pm on Ellicott (and Huron) Street, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Superjam 2026 at Sunset Bar & Grill
Sunday, September 6, 2-? pm at Sunset Bar & Grill, Wilson, NY.
The Strictly Hip at the Sunflowers of Sanborn
Monday, September 7, 2-5 pm at 3311 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn, NY. FREE
Gypsy Parlor Jazz Jam w/Becky Davis
Monday, September 7, 7 pm at Gypsy Parlor, Buffalo, NY. FREE
David Michael Miller wsg/Maria Sebastian
Tuesday, September 8, 7 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. FREE
STEEL BEANS PRESENTS: Steel Beans is… a Psyop Tour 2026
Tuesday, September 8, 7:30 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $27.01
Buffalo Dead All Stars w/Brass Machine
Wednesday, September 9, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
Eleanor Ellis & Andy Cohen
Wednesday, September 9, 9 pm at Nietzsches, Buffalo, NY.
Chloe Kimes w/The Travesties (duo)
Wednesday, September 9, 7 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $15
Coming Up…
Music Matters Summer Concert Series FINALE: Gavin Petrie Band and Tiger Chung Lee
Thursday, September 10, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. $10
Breaking Benjamin
Thursday, September 10, 6 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien, NY. $24+
John Troy Group
Thursday, September 10, 9 pm at Allen Street Hardware, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Music Is Art 2026
Saturday, September 12, 11 am-11 pm at Terminal B at the Outer Harbor, Buffalo, NY. FREE. MAP and SCHEDULE here >
Shiner wsgs/Bursting and Contester
Saturday, September 12, 7 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $20
Dead on the Hilltop presents Little Mountain Band and The Feast
Saturday, September 12, 3-11 pm at Hilltop Inn and Grove, Alden, NY.
Elvis Costello & The Imposters w/ Charlie Sexton
Saturday, September 12, 8 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT. $72+
Shredd and Ragan Present The Zeptember Show: Out on the Tiles, Wilcox Mansion, Tsavo Highway, Letter to Elise, Garden Party, Part Time Genius, Big Black Zeppelin
Benefits Make A Wish foundation.
Saturday, September 12, 4 pm at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $25/VIP $50
0.A.R. wsgs/ Gavin DeGraw & KT Tunstall
Saturday, September 12, 6:30 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $51.50/$86/$106
Sully’s End of Summer Patio Bash w/Dave Schulz
Saturday, September 12, 2 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Leonid & Friends
Sunday, September 13, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $57.50+
Minus The Bear w/Keep
Monday, September 14, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $50.52/$151.77 VIP
Sam Barber
Tuesday, September 15, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $48+
The Damone Jackson Outcome (Last night at Sully’s)
Tuesday, September 15, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar and Grill, Buffalo, NY. $10
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls w/Emily Wolfe & Black Guy Fawkes
Wednesday, September 16, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37.87
Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra: Opening Night with Lang Lang
Wednesday, September 16, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $46.50+
Roger Daltrey wsg/Amy Helm
Thursday, September 17 at 7:30 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $86/$46 lawn
Borderland Festival 2026
Friday, September 18 – Sunday, September 20, at Knox Farm, East Aurora, NY. More info and tickets here>
Goo Grief (early Goo Goo Dolls tribute), Wolf Tickets
Friday, September 18, 7 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $10
Marc Scibilia
Tuesday, September 22, 6 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $38
Ray LaMontagne wsg/The Weather Station
Tuesday, September 22 at 7 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $66
Morrissey
Tuesday, September 22 at 8 pm at Shea’s Performing Arts Theater, Buffalo, NY. $66.80+
Jet – Down The Moonlight Mile Revue
Wednesday, September 23, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $40+
Black Flag
Thursday, September 24, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $31.89+
Sing On, Neighbor, Sing! A Woody Guthrie Singalong Concert w/Yellow Jack and Friends
Friday, September 25, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
John Oates & The Good Road Band
Friday, September 25 & Saturday, September 26, 8 pm in The Bear’s Den Showroom, Seneca Niagara Casino, Niagara Falls, NY. $65, $75
The Band in Black performing the music of Johnny Cash
Featuring members of The Strictly Hip and El Scorcho
Saturday, September 26, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $40+
Pat Metheny Side-Eye III+
Tuesday, September 29, 7 pm doors in Asbury Hall at Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $60
Buzzcocks w/Mind’s Eye
Tuesday, September 29, 7 pm doors in Asbury Hall at Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $32.92+