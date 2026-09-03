Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News

Photo by Jeff Miers, artwork by Kim Miers

(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! If you have a cool concert or interesting event, email info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)

Buffalo Place announces “The Hiker Music Series”

Every Wednesday and Friday from 5-7 p.m. through October 2, at Roosevelt Plaza, Downtown Buffalo, NY. FREE

September 2 – TJ Zindle

September 4 – Peter Burakowski

September 9 – Erin Hoyle & Steven Carlos Padin

September 11 – Jonathan Bobowicz

September 16 – Sonny Baker

September 18 – Mark Costantino & Brandon Delmont

September 23 – Megan Brown & Grace Lougen: Girls of Grosh

September 25 – Kevin Sampson

September 30 – Bruce Wojick & Jamie Holka: Brothers of Invention

October 2 – Zak Ward

Don’t Forget: This Sunday is Superjam 2026 at Sunset Bar & Grill

Sunday, September 6, 2-? pm at Sunset Bar & Grill, Wilson, NY.

Benefits Make A Wish foundation.

Saturday, September 12, 4 pm at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $25/VIP $50 (first 50 includes New Era hat, drink ticket, special seating area and more)

Last minute Road Trip! 2026 Adirondack Independence Music Festival

Friday, September 4 – Sunday, September 6, Gates open at noon on Friday, and 11 am on Saturday and Sunday. Music runs each day until 11 pm, at Charles R. Wood Park in Lake George, NY. Tickets and more info here >

New and Noteworthy

Friday, November 20, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $29.21

Friday, September 25, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $26.42

Saturday April 3rd, 2027, 7:30 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $45.90

Benefitting Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Friday, September 18, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20

Saturday, October 3, 7 pm at Revolver Records Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $16

Saturday, November 7, 7 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25

Saturday March 13, 2027, 7 pm at Samuel’s Grande Manor, Williamsville, NY. Tickets at Outhousetickets.com.

Saturday, December 9, 7:30 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $67.90 – $232.90

Friday, January 22, 2027 at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale Friday, August 28.

Monday, November 2, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37. Presale on tickets now.

Friday, November 13, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now.

Friday, December 18, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $

Friday, November 27, 7 pm doors at the Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $46.60

Friday, October 2, 8:30 pm at Nietzsches, Buffalo, NY. $32.78+

This week…

Wednesday, September 2, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $30 seated

Wednesday, September 2, 8 pm doors at Nietzsches, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Thursday, September 3, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. $10

Thursday, September 3, 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20.72

Thursday, September 3, 5:30 pm gates at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $29.50-$86

George Caldwell • Sabu Adeyola • Abdul Rahman Qadir • Melvin Henderson

Thursday, September 3, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $27 stage area/$22 bar area

Friday, September 4, 7 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $50+

A Celebration of Lilith Fair w/ Unplugged (MTV Tribute) & Silent Legacy (Melissa Etheridge Tribute)

Friday, September 4, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $13.92

Friday, September 4, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $20 stage area/$17 bar area

Friday, September 4, 8 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, September 4, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.

Saturday, September 5, noon-3 pm at Becker Farms, Gasport, NY.

Saturday, September 5, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.

Saturday, September 5, 5-8 pm at 3311 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn, NY. FREE

Saturday, September 5, 7 pm at Revolver Records Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $11

Shaky Stage

Saturday, September 5, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10

Sunday, September 6, 4 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $30

Sunday, September 6, 4 pm at Griffon Brewery and Gastropub, Lewiston, NY. FREE

Vibrant Strings, My Cousin Toné, Marcus Goldhaber, and Três Mais featuring Karrin Allyson

Sunday, September 6, 12:30 – 7:30 pm on Ellicott (and Huron) Street, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Sunday, September 6, 2-? pm at Sunset Bar & Grill, Wilson, NY.

Monday, September 7, 2-5 pm at 3311 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn, NY. FREE

Gypsy Parlor Jazz Jam w/Becky Davis

Monday, September 7, 7 pm at Gypsy Parlor, Buffalo, NY. FREE

David Michael Miller wsg/Maria Sebastian

Tuesday, September 8, 7 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. FREE

Tuesday, September 8, 7:30 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $27.01

Buffalo Dead All Stars w/Brass Machine

Wednesday, September 9, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Wednesday, September 9, 9 pm at Nietzsches, Buffalo, NY.

Wednesday, September 9, 7 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $15

Coming Up…

Thursday, September 10, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. $10

Thursday, September 10, 6 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien, NY. $24+

Thursday, September 10, 9 pm at Allen Street Hardware, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Saturday, September 12, 11 am-11 pm at Terminal B at the Outer Harbor, Buffalo, NY. FREE. MAP and SCHEDULE here >

Saturday, September 12, 7 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $20

Saturday, September 12, 3-11 pm at Hilltop Inn and Grove, Alden, NY.

Saturday, September 12, 8 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT. $72+

Benefits Make A Wish foundation.

Saturday, September 12, 4 pm at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $25/VIP $50

Saturday, September 12, 6:30 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $51.50/$86/$106

Saturday, September 12, 2 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Sunday, September 13, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $57.50+

Monday, September 14, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $50.52/$151.77 VIP

Tuesday, September 15, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $48+

Tuesday, September 15, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar and Grill, Buffalo, NY. $10

Wednesday, September 16, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37.87

Wednesday, September 16, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $46.50+

Thursday, September 17 at 7:30 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $86/$46 lawn

Friday, September 18 – Sunday, September 20, at Knox Farm, East Aurora, NY. More info and tickets here>

Goo Grief (early Goo Goo Dolls tribute) , Wolf Tickets

Friday, September 18, 7 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $10

Tuesday, September 22, 6 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $38

Tuesday, September 22 at 7 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $66

Tuesday, September 22 at 8 pm at Shea’s Performing Arts Theater, Buffalo, NY. $66.80+

Wednesday, September 23, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $40+

Thursday, September 24, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $31.89+

Friday, September 25, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Friday, September 25 & Saturday, September 26, 8 pm in The Bear’s Den Showroom, Seneca Niagara Casino, Niagara Falls, NY. $65, $75

Featuring members of The Strictly Hip and El Scorcho

Saturday, September 26, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $40+

Tuesday, September 29, 7 pm doors in Asbury Hall at Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $60

Tuesday, September 29, 7 pm doors in Asbury Hall at Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $32.92+

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