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Home Life Music Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News

Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News

By
Miers On Music
-

Photo by Jeff Miers, artwork by Kim Miers

(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! If you have a cool concert or interesting event, email info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)

Buffalo Place announces “The Hiker Music Series”

Every Wednesday and Friday from 5-7 p.m. through October 2, at Roosevelt Plaza, Downtown Buffalo, NY. FREE

September 2 – TJ Zindle

September 4 – Peter Burakowski

September 9 – Erin Hoyle & Steven Carlos Padin

September 11 – Jonathan Bobowicz

September 16 – Sonny Baker

September 18 – Mark Costantino & Brandon Delmont

September 23 – Megan Brown & Grace Lougen: Girls of Grosh

September 25 – Kevin Sampson

September 30 – Bruce Wojick & Jamie Holka: Brothers of Invention

October 2 – Zak Ward

Don’t Forget: This Sunday is Superjam 2026 at Sunset Bar & Grill

Sunday, September 6, 2-? pm at Sunset Bar & Grill, Wilson, NY.

May be an image of musical instrument and text that says 'SUPER JAM 2026 SUNDAY, SUNDAY,SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER House Band & Guests 2:00 2:35pm Maria Aurigema 2:50 3:30pm Robert (Freighlrain) Parker 3:50 4:25pm Dave Miller DaveMiller&Friends & ៨ Friends +:45 5:20pm 8 Thurman Bros 5:40 6:15pm Holka, Yates, Thurman & Street 6:35 7:10pm GROSHI 7:30 8:15pm SUPER JAM SPEC IAL GU ESTS D. MOHKIBER| B. ARBOGAST J. MOYNIHANI C. EASTERBROOK K. MCDOUGALL| KLAWON| P. VINCENT HOLKA MARZIALE M. BARRY H. HERRERA DAVE MILLER JAMFOLLOWING THE LAST BAND alltimes are approximate SU UPERJAM 8:30pm-?!!? 2229'

Shredd and Ragan present The Zeptember Show: Out on the Tiles, Wilcox Mansion, Tsavo Highway, Letter to Elise, Garden Party, Part Time Genius, Big Black Zeppelin

Benefits Make A Wish foundation.

Saturday, September 12, 4 pm at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $25/VIP $50 (first 50 includes New Era hat, drink ticket, special seating area and more)

Last minute Road Trip! 2026 Adirondack Independence Music Festival

Friday, September 4 – Sunday, September 6, Gates open at noon on Friday, and 11 am on Saturday and Sunday. Music runs each day until 11 pm, at Charles R. Wood Park in Lake George, NY. Tickets and more info here >

New and Noteworthy

Big Something w/ Big Blitz

Friday, November 20, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $29.21

Workingman’s Dead (3 sets)

Friday, September 25, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $26.42

John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band

Saturday April 3rd, 2027, 7:30 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $45.90

Coat of Many Colors: A Celebration of The Life, Music & Legacy of Dolly Parton ft/ Amy Frost, Leah Pinnaveah,Sherri McMahon, Scott Celani and more

Benefitting Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Friday, September 18, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20

A Night with Labrina & Friends

Saturday, October 3, 7 pm at Revolver Records Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $16

The Sheila Divine wsg/Will Dailey

Saturday, November 7, 7 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25

Ana Popovic

Saturday March 13, 2027, 7 pm at Samuel’s Grande Manor, Williamsville, NY. Tickets at Outhousetickets.com.

Sara Evans

Saturday, December 9, 7:30 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $67.90 – $232.90

Donna The Buffalo

Friday, January 22, 2027 at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale Friday, August 28.

Donna The Buffalo

Corrosion of Conformity & The Sword

Monday, November 2, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37. Presale on tickets now.

Too Many Zooz

Friday, November 13, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now.

Too Many Zooz: Live in Canada (Mostly!) Tour

Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

Friday, December 18, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $

54·40

Friday, November 27, 7 pm doors at the Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $46.60

54·40

bob. ft/ Al + Vinnie from moe. – Interpretation of Bob Dylan

Friday, October 2, 8:30 pm at Nietzsches, Buffalo, NY. $32.78+

bob. featuring Al + Vinnie from moe. @ Nietzsche's - 10.2.2026 event banner

This week…

Holton & Powell presents The Mid-Week Vibe XLVII ft/Terry Mason, Labrina, and DJ Hassan

Wednesday, September 2, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $30 seated

Les Greene the Swayzees wsg/Pine Fever

Wednesday, September 2, 8 pm doors at Nietzsches, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Music Matters Summer Concert Series: The Black Rock Beatles

Thursday, September 3, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. $10

No photo description available.

Photon w/ Beü

Thursday, September 3, 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20.72

Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening

Thursday, September 3, 5:30 pm gates at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $29.50-$86

The Elders – MOCUS Jazz Legends CD & DVD Release Concert

George Caldwell • Sabu Adeyola • Abdul Rahman Qadir • Melvin Henderson

Thursday, September 3, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $27 stage area/$22 bar area

The Elders - MOCUS Jazz Legends CD & DVD Release Concert

An Evening with Livingston Taylor

Friday, September 4, 7 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $50+

Throwback Fair – Celebration of Women in 90s Rock

A Celebration of Lilith Fair w/ Unplugged (MTV Tribute) & Silent Legacy (Melissa Etheridge Tribute)

Friday, September 4, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $13.92

DeeAnn DiMeo Quartet

Friday, September 4, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $20 stage area/$17 bar area

Transmission Dance Party presents: 80s Night

Friday, September 4, 8 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $10

I Remember Buffalo (music of The Tragically Hip)

Friday, September 4, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.

Down on the Farm” with Junior Jerry Jam ft/Dead Alliance Buffalo

Saturday, September 5, noon-3 pm at Becker Farms, Gasport, NY.

May be a doodle of ‎text that says '‎PRESENTS JUNIOR JERAY OOWn o0 THE FARÍ,. FaR Becker Farms September 5 ET. 12-3 DEAD ALLIANCE BUFFALO من‎'‎

Hip Monarch & Saving Waves

Saturday, September 5, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.

West of the Mark at the Sunflowers of Sanborn

Saturday, September 5, 5-8 pm at 3311 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn, NY. FREE

Michael Delano – Sad Songs and Hockey Fights

Saturday, September 5, 7 pm at Revolver Records Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $11

Shaky Stage

Saturday, September 5, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10

Drivin N Cryin wsg/ Laid Back Country Picker

Sunday, September 6, 4 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $30

Tiger Chung Lee

Sunday, September 6, 4 pm at Griffon Brewery and Gastropub, Lewiston, NY. FREE

5th Annual Buffalo Jazz Festival

Vibrant Strings, My Cousin Toné, Marcus Goldhaber, and Três Mais featuring Karrin Allyson

Sunday, September 6, 12:30 – 7:30 pm on Ellicott (and Huron) Street, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Superjam 2026 at Sunset Bar & Grill

Sunday, September 6, 2-? pm at Sunset Bar & Grill, Wilson, NY.

May be an image of musical instrument and text that says 'SUPER JAM 2026 SUNDAY, SUNDAY,SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER House Band & Guests 2:00 2:35pm Maria Aurigema 2:50 3:30pm Robert (Freighlrain) Parker 3:50 4:25pm Dave Miller DaveMiller&Friends & ៨ Friends +:45 5:20pm 8 Thurman Bros 5:40 6:15pm Holka, Yates, Thurman & Street 6:35 7:10pm GROSHI 7:30 8:15pm SUPER JAM SPEC IAL GU ESTS D. MOHKIBER| B. ARBOGAST J. MOYNIHANI C. EASTERBROOK K. MCDOUGALL| KLAWON| P. VINCENT HOLKA MARZIALE M. BARRY H. HERRERA DAVE MILLER JAMFOLLOWING THE LAST BAND alltimes are approximate SU UPERJAM 8:30pm-?!!? 2229'

The Strictly Hip at the Sunflowers of Sanborn

Monday, September 7, 2-5 pm at 3311 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn, NY. FREE

Gypsy Parlor Jazz Jam w/Becky Davis

Monday, September 7, 7 pm at Gypsy Parlor, Buffalo, NY. FREE

David Michael Miller wsg/Maria Sebastian

Tuesday, September 8, 7 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. FREE

STEEL BEANS PRESENTS: Steel Beans is… a Psyop Tour 2026

Tuesday, September 8, 7:30 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $27.01

Buffalo Dead All Stars w/Brass Machine

Wednesday, September 9, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Eleanor Ellis & Andy Cohen

Wednesday, September 9, 9 pm at Nietzsches, Buffalo, NY.

Chloe Kimes w/The Travesties (duo)

Wednesday, September 9, 7 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $15

Coming Up…

Music Matters Summer Concert Series FINALE: Gavin Petrie Band and Tiger Chung Lee

Thursday, September 10, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. $10

Breaking Benjamin

Thursday, September 10, 6 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien, NY. $24+

John Troy Group

Thursday, September 10, 9 pm at Allen Street Hardware, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Music Is Art 2026

Saturday, September 12, 11 am-11 pm at Terminal B at the Outer Harbor, Buffalo, NY. FREE. MAP and SCHEDULE here >

Shiner wsgs/Bursting and Contester

Saturday, September 12, 7 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $20

Dead on the Hilltop presents Little Mountain Band and The Feast

Saturday, September 12, 3-11 pm at Hilltop Inn and Grove, Alden, NY.

Elvis Costello & The Imposters w/ Charlie Sexton

Saturday, September 12, 8 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT. $72+

Shredd and Ragan Present The Zeptember Show: Out on the Tiles, Wilcox Mansion, Tsavo Highway, Letter to Elise, Garden Party, Part Time Genius, Big Black Zeppelin

Benefits Make A Wish foundation.

Saturday, September 12, 4 pm at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $25/VIP $50

0.A.R. wsgs/ Gavin DeGraw & KT Tunstall

Saturday, September 12, 6:30 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $51.50/$86/$106

Sully’s End of Summer Patio Bash w/Dave Schulz

Saturday, September 12, 2 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Leonid & Friends

Sunday, September 13, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $57.50+

Minus The Bear w/Keep

Monday, September 14, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $50.52/$151.77 VIP

Sam Barber

Tuesday, September 15, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $48+

The Damone Jackson Outcome (Last night at Sully’s)

Tuesday, September 15, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar and Grill, Buffalo, NY. $10

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls w/Emily Wolfe & Black Guy Fawkes

Wednesday, September 16, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37.87

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra: Opening Night with Lang Lang

Wednesday, September 16, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $46.50+

Roger Daltrey wsg/Amy Helm

Thursday, September 17 at 7:30 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $86/$46 lawn

RogerDaltrey_PC-FabriceDemessence3502 (2)

Borderland Festival 2026

Friday, September 18 – Sunday, September 20, at Knox Farm, East Aurora, NY. More info and tickets here>

Goo Grief (early Goo Goo Dolls tribute), Wolf Tickets

Friday, September 18, 7 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $10

Marc Scibilia

Tuesday, September 22, 6 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $38

Ray LaMontagne wsg/The Weather Station

Tuesday, September 22 at 7 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $66

092226_Ray Lamontagne_Artpark_1920x1080b (2)

Morrissey

Tuesday, September 22 at 8 pm at Shea’s Performing Arts Theater, Buffalo, NY. $66.80+

Jet – Down The Moonlight Mile Revue

Wednesday, September 23, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $40+

Black Flag

Thursday, September 24, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $31.89+

Sing On, Neighbor, Sing! A Woody Guthrie Singalong Concert w/Yellow Jack and Friends

Friday, September 25, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

John Oates & The Good Road Band

Friday, September 25 & Saturday, September 26, 8 pm in The Bear’s Den Showroom, Seneca Niagara Casino, Niagara Falls, NY. $65, $75

The Band in Black performing the music of Johnny Cash

Featuring members of The Strictly Hip and El Scorcho

Saturday, September 26, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $40+

Pat Metheny Side-Eye III+

Tuesday, September 29, 7 pm doors in Asbury Hall at Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $60

Buzzcocks w/Mind’s Eye

Tuesday, September 29, 7 pm doors in Asbury Hall at Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $32.92+

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