“We Didn’t Want To Take Any Chances.” | Lindy Ruff On Pulling Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen From The Game

Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media on September 26, 2026 after the final preseason game vs the Pittsburgh Penguins. He provided an update on Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and discussed the play of the goalies. He spoke about Matt Grzelcyk’s first game as a Sabre and Owen Power's power play performance.
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