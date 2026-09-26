“You Kinda Gotta Be Ready To Go At All Times.” | Colten Ellis On Unplanned Goaltender Changes

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Colton Ellis spoke to the media on September 26, 2026 after the final preseason game vs the Pittsburgh Penguins. He discussed always being ready to play and staying in control of what he can. He mentioned being ready if needed, no matter the game.
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