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Home Around Our Network Sports Sabres vs. Red Wings | NHL Preseason Highlights | Sep 24, 2026

Sabres vs. Red Wings | NHL Preseason Highlights | Sep 24, 2026

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WNYmedia Network
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Watch full game NHL preseason highlights from the matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the Detroit Red Wings on Sep 24, 2026, where Alex DeBrincat scored a clutch goal for the Red Wings and Jiri Kulich scored for the Sabres.

00:00 1st Period
04:15 2nd Period
06:43 3rd Period
09:55 Overtime

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#nhl #hockey #highlights #buffalosabres #detroitredwings

Source: NHL — Watch the original video on YouTube

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