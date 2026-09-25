Sabres vs. Red Wings | NHL Preseason Highlights | Sep 24, 2026

Watch full game NHL preseason highlights from the matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the Detroit Red Wings on Sep 24, 2026, where Alex DeBrincat scored a clutch goal for the Red Wings and Jiri Kulich scored for the Sabres.



00:00 1st Period

04:15 2nd Period

06:43 3rd Period

09:55 Overtime



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Source: NHL — Watch the original video on YouTube