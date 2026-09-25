President Genco Reflects on Her First Week at UB | University at Buffalo

It has been an historic week at UB as Caroline Attardo Genco, PhD, arrived on campus on Monday to begin her tenure as UB’s 16th president.



In this video message to the UB community, President Genco describes the excitement of meeting students, faculty and staff across UB and learning more about their priorities and what excites them about the future.



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ABOUT UB:

The University at Buffalo is a premier, research-intensive public university dedicated to academic excellence. Our thinking, research, creative activity and people positively impact the world. UB is New York State's flagship university and a proud member of AAU. For more info, go to buffalo.edu

Source: University at Buffalo — Watch the original video on YouTube