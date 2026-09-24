“I Want To Be The Hardest Worker” | Trevor Kuntar After Preseason Game In Detroit | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Trevor Kuntar spoke to the media after a 3-2 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings in the preseason. Kuntar scored a goal in the game and talked about how he's felt throughout the preseason and training camp so far. He discussed his goals for this season.

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