“If You Compete Like That, You’ll Find A Way.” | Lindy Ruff Evaluates The Prospects

Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media on September 24, 2026 after training camp practice. He discussed the decision-making for the team’s centers this season. He spoke about Konsta Helenius’s camp performance so far including his progression from last season, along with Trevor Kuntar’s camp showing.

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