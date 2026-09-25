“Really Couldn’t Be Happier To Be A Sabre Here.” | Sam Carrick Is Excited To Be In Buffalo

Buffalo Sabres forward Sam Carrick speaks to the media on September 25, 2026 after training camp practice. He talked about his offseason and his eagerness for the season along with his excitement to be with this group. He spoke about his love for the Buffalo community and the shared mentality of the fourth line crew.

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