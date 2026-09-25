LIVE: Sabres Live | September 25, 2026

Live stream of Sabres Live featuring Brian Duff & Martin Biron.
Today's Guest: Shayna Goldman – Hockey Writer, The Athletic
Show topics include: Alex Lyon and Jiri Kulich Leave Game Early in Detroit, Injuries this Preseason, Shayna Goldman Joins The Show, Duffer & Marty's Opening Night Lineup, "Joak" of the Week, This Day In Hockey History
Subscribe to the Buffalo Sabres YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2G1G8eT
For More Sabres Action: https://bufsabres.co/2XAYg5m
#BuffaloSabres #Sabres #NHL
For more Sabres action: Sabres.com
Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/BuffaloSabres
Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/buffalosabres
Follow us on Instagram: Instagram.com/buffalosabres
Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube